Joel Bitonio hopes Browns, NFL can use their platform to 'promote love' amid national protests

Bitonio said Jarvis Landry spent 10 minutes addressing the team with an emotional message about what they can do to end racism, and coach Kevin Stefanski provided players with a list of actions to consider taking to make a difference. Bitonio also said the NFL Players Coalition is planning future meetings to discuss those topics, too.

"Some of my best friends in life have been through some really tough situations with law enforcement, or just in general, and you try and listen and understand where they're going," Bitonio said. "I think people are hurting. I think there's a real hurt and a real cry for help, and they want people to listen to them and understand where they're coming from. They don't want to start an argument, and they don't want to start a crazy discussion about it. They want you to listen, and they want you to truly accept what is going on."