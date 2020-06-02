Browns OL Joel Bitonio: 'People need help, and we are going to try and use our power in our position to help them'

On if he gathered info about Callahan from past players and some past players saying he is a physically-demanding coach for offensive linemen:

"I think I found out about him when I was at the Pro Bowl, actually, which worked out because I talked to (Cowboys C) Travis Frederick, I talked to (Chiefs C) Austin Reiter, who was a guy that got coached by him when he was younger and just tried to reach out to as many guys as I possibly could to really see what this guy is all about because you hear good things about him – I talked to him at the combine – and all of them loved him. They loved him. They did say that hard work is part of it, but I think that is the bare minimum. You come to the NFL, and you are ready to work hard. I think he does have a lot of drills and I think he has a lot of knowledge of the game, but all of those things are working to make you a better player. I think he also understands older guys that are in Year 9, 10, 11 or 12 can't quite do as much as some of the younger guys out on the field, and I think he has an understanding of that. He has also been a head coach a few times so he understands where that is coming from. All of the things I have heard is he is going to work with you and he is going to put you in the best position to be successful, and that is all you can ask. We are in the NFL, we are here to work and that is kind of the main thing. If you are not ready to work and if you are not ready to put in that time and the demand on your body, then you are not in the right sport. From that perspective, I think we are all ready to attack it, and I think he will understand if we need some time or one day or two days that we need to pull back a little bit. I think we are excited and ready to get to work with him."

On how productive the virtual offseason has been and how much more crucial it makes training camp to accomplishing goals:

"It has been different, for sure. I do think the Zoom meetings have been successful for us. We have the whole offense's base installed at least, and there is an understanding of things. That might be easier for guys who have been in the league for going on seven years now because I have been in a few offenses and I kind of understand how to install it. From that perspective, I get it. Then, working out on your own, it is kind of a check list of who is really pushing themselves and who is not. It is going to be interesting when we come together for training camp, if that is the next step, of how are we going to establish on the field. You can understand from a book and paper perspective, but once you get on the field and bullets start flying and you are ready to roll so from that perspective, it will be interesting to see. It might take a couple weeks to get up to speed in that sense, but if you get your six weeks of training camp, I think you are going to have plenty of time to get the plays in and an understanding of the offense. I know we have a good foundation set, and we still have a few more weeks of this offseason program to keep building on that."

On how concerned he is about conditions in place related to COVID-19 when the team returns and if he believes the season will start on time:

"As far as [starting] on time, I am not sure. I have not been in those discussions with the owners and the players association and things of that nature so I am not sure about on time. I know they are trying to get started, and I think if other leagues do get started up, that would probably be a good sign for football to start on time. For the coronavirus, obviously, it is a real threat. People are dying from that and people are getting sick, not usually in the demographic of football-aged players, but again, it is the spread. You never want to see your grandparents, friends, older people or people with compromised immune systems getting this so how are you going to be able to control the spread of it? Obviously, I do not think we want any of the players to have to be away from their families and stuff during this time. You want to be together. My wife and I have discussed that there are risks going in and being around the guys, but I think they are working hard to try to limit those risks, limit our time in the building, limit our time around each other during meal time and all of those things of us gathering together as much as possible, and a lot of testing and stuff of that nature. Personally, you never want to be like, 'Oh, I am going to take this risk to play,' but we do take a risk playing football, as well. There is give and take on each topic, and it is something they are still working through. I think that is why there is no definite answer of when we are going to be back because there are so many different checkmarks on the list to go off before we make definite decisions."

On if he will comfortable enough to return when the NFL and NFLPA finalize safety rules and protocols for teams to be in facilities:

"Yeah, I think if the NFLPA agrees on it and the owners agree on it, I think it will be a good set of rules and mandates, and we will see how it works. Again, you do not know where this is going to go in a month, in two months or in two weeks. We really do not know what is happening with it, but I think if the NFLPA agrees on it and the NFL agrees on it then I will be there and I will be ready to work."

On T Jack Conklin:

"I got to talk to Jack right after he signed, and we have obviously been in the Zoom meetings together. He has been really good, just from watching him play and especially watching him this past year since they had (Titans RB) Derrick Henry running behind him. He has been in a zone system before and he has been in a lot of that play-action system, which we are hoping to run this year. He is built for it. He is tough. He is strong. He can move well. All of those things have been good. I know he is excited to actually get to Cleveland and get to work, but I know he is putting in the work at home right now with his family. I think he is a great addition. Anytime you can add a piece – he has been an All-Pro in his career and he is one of the better right tackles in the game – to an offensive line, you are going to help the team, hopefully. I think he is built for this offense, and I have enjoyed spending time with him on Zooms and through texts and conversations. I am looking forward to getting to meet him in person."

On if he believes NFL owners and players will continue to use their platforms this season to help raise awareness for social justice, similar to what the Browns did during the 2017 season:

"I hope players and owners use the platform to keep the dialogue open. I hope there is a way where [we can do that]. I think Dee and Jimmy Haslam have done a great job in the community. They have given back tons, they continue to give back and they are open to discussing things with players and want to know where their money should go. It has been an honor to be in that system with them. If we get back to regular football and we have a season this year, I think players are going to use their platform, which they should. People listen. Kids listen. I think you start with the younger generation and you teach them to love each other and have that compassion and empathy for other people, and I think that is where it grows in this country. I hope players, ownership and the NFL as a whole use the platform to really promote that love."

On if there are similarities between Head Coach Kevin Stefanski's offensive system and 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan's offensive system, given they are often compared and he played with Shanahan as Browns offensive coordinator, and how the Browns new offense will benefit QB Baker Mayfield: