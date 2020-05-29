Friday, May 29, 2020 03:56 PM

Browns TE David Njoku here to 'grind it out' and let his work lead to production in 2020

Nathan Zegura

Browns tight end David Njoku could not be more excited about the opportunity presented in 2020 after an injury riddled 2019 campaign that did not go as either he or the Browns expected.  

"That's what I'm most excited about, just the opportunity," Njoku said. "Obviously, this past year wasn't we all planned or had in mind, but it's a great learning experience. I'm very excited to come back with my teammates and give it all we got."

The talented, former first-round pick is thrilled to be in a tight end-friendly offense and hopes to pick up where he left off in 2018, when he posted career highs with 56 receptions for 639 yards and four touchdowns. 

"It's been a lot more fun than I thought," he said. "This offense is very tight end friendly, so we have a bunch of scenarios where we are all over the place and having a lot of fun on the field."  

Njoku has taken advantage of this offseason to get his body in prime condition for what he hopes is a very productive season. 

"I've gained 8 to 10 pounds since I got drafted and it's lean muscle, so I'm moving the same speed, if not faster," Njoku said.

As for his training, Njoku noted, "I've been (training) five hours a day in the hot sun (of Miami) and it's a beautiful thing."

Njoku has also focused on his technique and what it will take to be a complete tight end that is known for not only his receiving prowess and athleticism, but also his blocking abilities. If anything is clear, Njoku knows that nothing will come without putting in the work.  

"Everyone has to earn the credibility," he said. "At the end of the day, we are here to grind it out."

In addition to the focus on putting in the work, Njoku discussed his new favorite city, his Madden game, the new look tight ends room, his love for the Dawg Pound and provided some workout tips in his interview Friday on Cleveland Browns Daily. 

Here are some of the top quotes from our 15-minute interview:

On head coach Kevin Stefanski:

"He's a very exciting (coach), especially with my position and what he brings forth to the team … We're here to do one thing and that's to win."  

Two words to describe his new head coach:

"Hardworking and comical. He's a character, he is very funny."

On the Austin workout with QB Baker Mayfield and other Browns players:

"It was great reconnecting with everybody and seeing everybody's faces. When it came to the work, it was pretty impressive to say the least. Everyone was spot on. Everyone was doing great work. It got me really excited." 

*On Mayfield and he both wanting to have big years after the disappointment of 2019: *

"We owe it to ourselves to be the best we can be."

On Jedrick Wills Jr.'s incredible diamond grizzly pendant:

"Lord have mercy! I clicked the link and I immediately got blinded. It was beautiful." 

On the secret to a great beach bod for us amateurs:

"For starters, for the beach bod, cardio is the No. 1 asset. Cardio is very important and then start it off with your core workouts and biceps."

On his excitement for getting back to Cleveland and getting to work:

"I can't wait! It's time!"

