Browns TE David Njoku here to 'grind it out' and let his work lead to production in 2020

Njoku has also focused on his technique and what it will take to be a complete tight end that is known for not only his receiving prowess and athleticism, but also his blocking abilities. If anything is clear, Njoku knows that nothing will come without putting in the work.

"Everyone has to earn the credibility," he said. "At the end of the day, we are here to grind it out."

In addition to the focus on putting in the work, Njoku discussed his new favorite city, his Madden game, the new look tight ends room, his love for the Dawg Pound and provided some workout tips in his interview Friday on Cleveland Browns Daily.

Here are some of the top quotes from our 15-minute interview:

On head coach Kevin Stefanski:

"He's a very exciting (coach), especially with my position and what he brings forth to the team … We're here to do one thing and that's to win."

Two words to describe his new head coach:

"Hardworking and comical. He's a character, he is very funny."

On the Austin workout with QB Baker Mayfield and other Browns players:

"It was great reconnecting with everybody and seeing everybody's faces. When it came to the work, it was pretty impressive to say the least. Everyone was spot on. Everyone was doing great work. It got me really excited."

*On Mayfield and he both wanting to have big years after the disappointment of 2019: *

"We owe it to ourselves to be the best we can be."

On Jedrick Wills Jr.'s incredible diamond grizzly pendant:

"Lord have mercy! I clicked the link and I immediately got blinded. It was beautiful."

On the secret to a great beach bod for us amateurs:

"For starters, for the beach bod, cardio is the No. 1 asset. Cardio is very important and then start it off with your core workouts and biceps."

On his excitement for getting back to Cleveland and getting to work: