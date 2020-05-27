Baker Mayfield 'moving in silence,' returning to the basics in unique offseason

When Baker Mayfield was formulating his approach to his second full offseason in the NFL, he had already planned to go back to the basics.

His sophomore season with the Browns did not go as he hoped. It featured 22 touchdowns, 21 interceptions, six wins and no playoff games. Mayfield needed to restart with a new coach, learn a new playbook and take a different approach as he began his preparation for a season that could prove pivotal in his career trajectory.

For Mayfield, there's no more discussion about expectations or high goals. They're still there, obviously, but Mayfield isn't allowing them to pressure how he tackles an offseason that's been warped and molded to address safety precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think there's been a lot of learning throughout this process," Mayfield said Wednesday in a video call with local reporters. "I think everybody who has been interviewed on our team has hit the nail on the head over and over about this is time to work. It is time to do our thing, instead of talking about it. It is moving in silence, which is fine with me. That is how I used to do it before getting on a bigger stage, so I'm happy to get back to those roots."

No one will say the pandemic has been beneficial to their offseason, which has been composed of countless video calls and virtual workouts between coaches and players rather than standard on-field practices. If it were a normal offseason, the Browns would be in the thick of OTAs and taking their first reps with a new playbook from coach Kevin Stefanski.

Instead, players are forced to go back to basics: study the playbook, work out alone and watch tape, among other activities.

Mayfield is OK with it because, well, that was already going to be his offseason approach.