Friday, May 22, 2020 03:01 PM

Kevin Stefanski, Bernie Kosar offering up immersive experiences for 'All In Challenge' to benefit those with food insecurity

Head coach Kevin Stefanski and Browns legend Bernie Kosar are offering up a major peak behind the curtain to help those battling food insecurity during these trying times.

Stefanski and Kosar are the latest to participate in the "All In Challenge," powered by Fanatics. So far, more than 400 celebrities and athletes have helped raise more than $45 million for six different organizations that help those who are struggling to put food on the table during the COVID-19 pandemic. They've done this by offering unique, once-in-a-lifetime experiences that are put up for auction, raffle or both.

Stefanski, the first-year Browns head coach, is offering the opportunity for winners to help him and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt script the first 15 plays of one of the Browns' preseason games. The winner will also be invited to the team dinner and team meeting the night before the game. On game day, they'll receive pre-game sideline passes, run through tunnel with the team before the game starts and be a part of the coin toss. They'll also receive autographed memorabilia and team-issued Nike gear.

The package is being offered in two different ways. One will be up for auction and another will be available through a sweepstakes. The auction winner will be able to bring a guest along for the experience.

CLICK HERE TO PLACE YOUR BID

CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE SWEEPSTAKES

"Giving back is a core component of who we are as an organization," Stefanski said. "With the global pandemic, it's really important we step up when there are others in need. Just look around at the frontline workers, the health care workers, they're stepping up right now, they're working tirelessly, they're working courageously and it's really inspired our organization to join the All In Challenge."

Kosar, meanwhile, is offering a lucky winner and three guests the opportunity to watch a game alongside him and celebrity chef Michael Symon in a private suite at FirstEnergy Stadium for a regular season game. After the game, Simon will cook a customized meal for the group, and the winner will go home with a signed Kosar jersey and additional merchandise.

CLICK HERE TO PLACE YOUR BID

