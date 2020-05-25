3 things we learned from Episode 4 of Building the Browns

The Browns rookies have been hard at work at acclimating to everything about their new team under unique circumstances. Rookie minicamps were completed entirely through virtual communication, and team schedules were filled exclusively with Zoom meetings for coaches to relay instruction to the rookie class.

The "Building the Browns" production team sat in on those meetings, too, and dug through footage that expanded back to the scouting combine to piece together a behind-the-scenes look at how rookies have molded into the Browns plans.

Here are our biggest takeaways from inside access seen from Episode 4.

1. The Browns loved Jedrick Wills Jr. from their first meeting

The meeting happened inside a suite at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis during the scouting combine, and it was easy to see why the Browns felt a strong connection with Wills from the beginning.

During the meeting, offensive line coach Bill Callahan had Wills explain and answer questions to about 20 plays from Wills' career at Alabama. Wills' answers were swift and confident, and he didn't show any nerves or hesitation even though he was in a room with seven other Browns personnel, including Executive Vice President and General Manager Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski.

"We spent a lot of time with Jedrick at the combine really drilling on football intelligence," Berry said. "We talked about what he was familiar with in the protections and run game, and he really passed those tests in flying colors. He was really one of the stronger guys in that group that we met with."

The questions weren't only about what Wills was doing as a right tackle, the primary position he played with the Crimson Tide. Callahan prodded Wills with questions about left tackle, too, where Wills is now set to play after he was selected by Cleveland with the 10th overall pick. Wills didn't flinch.

"If you're the left guard and the left tackle," Callahan said in the meeting as he pointed at the video screen, "explain to me what they're doing there?"

Wills explained the play as Callahan nodded his head, but the test wasn't done.

"If you're on the 'in,' why are they outside in?" Callahan asked about his teammate's positioning. "Shouldn't they be inside out?

Callahan knew the answer, but he wanted to see if Wills did, too.

"The inside-out was only for a five-man protection," Wills said.

"Great," Callahan said and repeated three times. The answer was just what he was looking for.