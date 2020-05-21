Jarvis Landry providing mentorship for 'eager to learn' WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

When Jarvis Landry received a text message from Donovan Peoples-Jones on Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft, he originally didn't think too much of it.

Landry tuned into the first two days of the draft for the Browns' first four selections. Day 3 featured rounds 4-7, but Landry, who had been in touch with Peoples-Jones for wide receiver advice in the weeks leading up the draft, didn't plan to watch as closely.

So, when Peoples-Jones sent Landry a message in the early afternoon, he figured it was simply about when he would be selected that day.

"Man, I can't wait," the message from Peoples-Jones read.

"Yeah, I know," replied Landry, who added that he was thinking about Peoples-Jones earlier in the day. "I can't wait either."

Then, Landry swiped out of the messages and checked Instagram. One of the first pictures that appeared was of People-Jones. The post was from the Browns. He was their sixth-round selection and Landry's newest teammate.

Landry misread the text message from Peoples-Jones. He was coming to Cleveland.

"I was like, 'Oh, wait. We drafted you,'" Landry said with a laugh Wednesday in a Zoom call with local reporters. "It was kind of like an awkward moment, but it was also a good moment to understand and know being around him and understanding his work ethic that we are getting a guy who can help us with all of the potential he has."

Landry had been receiving plenty of messages from Peoples-Jones before the draft and they've understandably increased since the Browns tabbed the Michigan standout with their final selection of the weekend. The two originally met in Florida when Peoples-Jones visited to train for the scouting combine, and he continued to poke Landry for tips about being an NFL wide receiver before the draft began.

It didn't take long for Peoples-Jones to mention his rapport with Landry in his video conference after the selection.