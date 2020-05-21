B.J. Goodson ready to 'get these guys better' as eldest member of Browns linebackers

It's one of the youngest linebacker rooms in the NFL, and from an experience perspective, Goodson is at the top of the totem pole. In 52 career games, he's made 160 tackles and two interceptions. Last season, he played in 15 games with the Green Bay Packers and recorded 37 tackles.

Goodson knows it won't just be linebackers coach Jason Tarver in charge of guiding the group. Tarver needs Goodson, too, and Goodson is ready to help in any way he can.

"That leadership role is something that you just inherit," Goodson said. "It is something that I am definitely looking forward to being an addition there for those guys."

The middle linebacker spot is Goodson's preferred position. It's where his skills have shined best in his career thus far, and it's also where he can be most effective as a communicator and mentor to the young talent around him at the position.

If Goodson is the starting middle linebacker in Week 1, he'll likely have two other linebackers around him as part of defensive coordinator Joe Woods' 4-3 scheme. The Mike position requires a leader — they're typically in charge of lining up teammates in the box — and that's why Goodson prefers it over the outside spots.

"It is where I see myself playing," he said. "I love the middle linebacker spot. To be able to call it and to be able to be on both sides on multiple plays, I love playing in the middle."

Goodson's role in the defense, however, is not solidified. He still has to earn a starting position, and there's a chance that one of the young players stands out in training camp and becomes the Week 1 starter.

That won't faze Goodson, though. He said the only competition he views is with himself. He's intricate in breaking his own game down and finding ways to get better.

"I compete with myself. That is my biggest opponent," Goodson said. "I compete with myself every single day. I know guys use that and say that a lot. The way that I visualize the game mentally and the way that I prepare for the game mentally, I go at myself a lot and dig into myself a lot."

For the next year, though, Goodson is also ready to dig into the other linebackers in the room.

Being a mentor isn't something Goodson, a fourth-round pick in 2016, has needed to do before, but he knew it was a requirement when he signed his name on a new contract at the beginning of the offseason.

There's a lot of work left, but Goodson's focus is sharp, and his goals are high.