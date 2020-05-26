Sione Takitaki preparing to 'fly around' in 2nd year on Browns defense

That's not to say that Takitaki is taking it easy this offseason. His daily workload still includes two hours of early-morning weight lifting and a few more hours of studying and meetings with coaches and players.

But that's what an offseason should be for non-rookies. Takitaki has enjoyed it, even though each player has needed to adapt to the virtual offseason program the NFL has deployed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Takitaki has enjoyed the remoteness of the offseason and has split time in California and Utah to see family. Sure, he'd rather be in Cleveland, but he's found it a tad easier to zone into film when he's alone in his own space.

"Even though I had a year to learn all this, I feel like this way of learning has benefitted me," he said. "I'm able to pick it up quicker because I'm 1-on-1 in a room where it's nice and quiet. You can kind of lock yourself out and jot down all the notes."

It also helps that Takitaki is at the end of his acclimation from the college level to the pros. He played in 15 games and made 21 tackles last season, and now he's preparing for a bigger role in the field in his second year.

Takitaki opened eyes from the start of training camp last season with a big-hit ability. He never shied away from a tackle, but he needed more development in pass protection. There's more to the linebacker position than stopping the run, so Takitaki has honed in on never missing an assignment and keeping his footwork in check against tight ends.

"I didn't want to say I struggled at it, but I definitely wasn't out there as one of those (coverage) guys," Takitaki said. "This offseason, I emphasized drops and one-on-one coverage. I know that come Year 2, those things are going to improve by a lot."

The Browns have one of the youngest linebacker rooms in the league but are hoping to see big leaps from Takitaki, Mack Wilson and a batch of other young talent. They signed B.J. Goodson, a five-year veteran, to compensate for the departures of Joe Schobert and Christian Kirksey, but they believe their current depth is strong enough to make the defense work.

Takitaki will have a chance to show he can start in Week 1. He's a strong candidate to fill in the "Will" linebacker position, or the weakside linebacker, and provide depth from the "Mike" position, which lines up left of the "Will." Takitaki said he's been told to focus on the "Will" position ahead of training camp, but he has college experience at both positions.

"They want me to play 'Will', so I'm excited to do that," he said. "It's a fast defense. You can fly around, and it's definitely my style. I feel comfortable at the 'Will' or the 'Mike.'"

There's that word again: "comfortable." Even though he's playing under a new coach and the pressure of plugging into a starting role, he feels at ease. That's how the second-year transition for an NFL player should be.

For Takitaki, it might be what elevates his game to the next level.