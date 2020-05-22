Transactions

Friday, May 22, 2020 06:18 PM

Browns sign 5th-round C Nick Harris

The Cleveland Browns have signed C Nick Harris. Harris is the third of the club's seven 2020 draft picks to sign.

Nick Harris | C | Washington

5th round (No. 160 overall)

Started 40 of 50 games for his career, beginning his true freshman season in 2016, when he was just 17 years old for the majority of the fall…Earned second team All-America from Sports Illustrated, first team All-Pac-12 for the second year in a row and named to Pro Football Focus All-Pac-12 first team, as well as Phil Steele second team in 2019…Won the Guy Flaherty Most Inspirational Award, the UW football program's oldest and most prestigious team honor…Two-time Academic All-Pac-12 honorable mention (2017 and 2018)…Native of Inglewood, Calif.

