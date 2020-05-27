Browns legend Joe Thomas humbled by 'mutual respect' between himself, The Rock on 'Titan Games'

Here are some of the top quotes from our 17-minute interview:

On if he knew how brutal the Titan Games would be:

"You and me both didn't know what I was signing up for, because if I had known how brutal it was, I'm not sure I would have signed up for it."

On his one requirement to participate, given that he had to retire from the Browns due to an injured knee

"I can't run. If there's any running at all, I'm OUT!"

On his thought process to join the show:

"I think it will be fun. It will give me a chance to get those competition juices flowing like back when I was playing. Let's do it!"

On how he felt at the end of the week of taping:

"Let me tell you. At the end of that week, I got home on that plane and I felt like I was recovering from a football season. I was so beaten mentally and physically that I couldn't wait to get home and put my feet up on the couch and not move for a week."

On his calm, focused demeanor in the competition:

"Throughout my NFL career everyone always said, 'you always look like you're not even trying' and I said, 'yeah, that's the point.' I'm not trying to waste any energy with unnecessary movements."

On the tip from the Navy Seals that stuck with him and helped him win:

"When we move smooth, we move fast."

On The Rock's physique:

"On TV he looks enormous. When I looked at his arms, I was like 'Dude! What did you do to those biceps,' because I want that. Those things are massive! I was so jealous of how jacked his arms were."

On his kids' reaction to him hanging with The Rock and getting to see him perform on the Titan Games: