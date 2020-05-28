Joe Woods eager to work with Myles Garrett, sees him stepping up as a leader

When Myles Garrett slides on a Browns uniform for the first time since completing a season-ending six-game suspension last season, he'll be playing under the guidance of a new defensive coordinator ready to help him be his best self.

Joe Woods, hired as Cleveland's new defensive coordinator in February, is ready to help Garrett put that Week 11 night far behind him. He believes Garrett took all the right steps to earn reinstatement, which was granted for him in February, and is ready to return as one of the elite pass rushers in the NFL.

"Right now, I think he's in a good place," Woods said Thursday in a video call with local reporters. "I think as a young player in this league, you go through a lot of different things, so I definitely think he's going to learn and grow from the situation that happened last year."

Garrett was chasing a career-best season before the incident. He was well on his way to his second Pro Bowl appearance and had already forced two fumbles and amassed 10 sacks, just short of his career-high mark of 13.5 sacks set as a rookie. His 30.5 sacks through three seasons are the most ever by a Browns player during the first three years of their career.

Following his reinstatement, Garrett traveled to Tanzania for a humanitarian trip as a player captain of the Waterboys program of the Chris Long Foundation, which works to provide clean water to communities in need in East Africa.