Browns Mailbag: What could shake out behind Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt in RBs room?

Last year it seemed as though the chemistry between Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. seemed to struggle. Do you think that with the lack of practice time they will continue to struggle to find chemistry in the upcoming season or will they come out of the gates on the same page? — Brooks P., Cincinnati

Considering Beckham is recovering from offseason surgery, the lack of throwing time they're getting together now because of the COVID-19 pandemic probably doesn't matter all that much. It was always going to be about what they accomplished in training camp.

Earlier this week, Mayfield was confident about how Beckham and Jarvis Landry would respond from a 2019 season that was largely viewed as a disappointment because of the team's final record and inconsistency on offense. He's liked what he's seen so far as the Browns virtually install a new offense.

"I think what we are doing right now in these Zoom meetings and these installs has created a great foundation for scheme-wise being on the same page," Mayfield said. "I have enjoyed kind of sitting in and listening in on some of the receiver meetings with (pass game coordinator/wide receivers) Coach (Chad) O'Shea. He is a very sharp guy, as well. Those guys are working extremely hard after their surgeries for the rehab process. They look really good, and they say they feel really good. It appears that way. It is just a different mindset going into it.

"I think they went back to the basics. They are ready to take over, and it is their time now. They know that. We only have so many more opportunities together. They are going to do it and everything for each other. I am looking forward to seeing the productivity they have."

What is the most compelling matchup on this season's schedule, and why? — Nick D., Wayne, West Virginia

The Browns open the season with the Ravens, and that's going to be a good one, but I'm picking the second matchup between these teams because, hopefully, there should be so much at stake when the AFC North rivals meet Week 14 for Monday Night Football.

Since Mayfield took over as the starter, three of the four matchups with the Ravens have been absolutely riveting. Baltimore seemingly brings the best out of Cleveland's starting quarterback while simultaneously presenting him with plenty of in-game adversity. In Week 5 of 2018, the Ravens made life miserable for Mayfield all the way until the end of overtime, when he delivered one of the most clutch throws of his career to undrafted rookie Derrick Willies, and the Browns escaped with a game-winning field goal. In Baltimore this past year, Mayfield had one of his best games of 2019 in the team's best win of the season. In the 2018 season finale, Mayfield had moments of brilliance but the Browns came up just short on a potential game-winning drive.