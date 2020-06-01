Monday, Jun 01, 2020 12:47 PM

Baker Mayfield already learning from veteran Case Keenum

poisal
Anthony Poisal

Digital Media Contributor

One of the Browns' best offseason additions might have been at a position that wasn't viewed as a "need" when the free-agent signing period began.

Case Keenum, an eight-year veteran quarterback, signed a three-year deal with Cleveland in March and is set to back up Baker Mayfield. It wasn't a deal that generated headlines bigger than other signings, such as the addition of tight end Austin Hooper to a record-setting contract, or the multi-year deal with right tackle Jack Conklin. Keenum's addition, however, might carry just as fruitful of an impact on the growth of Mayfield as he enters a pivotal third season in the NFL.

"I have come into situations where there is a competition, and I know this is not one," Keenum said in March after he signed his contract. "We knew finding a situation where there was an attractive backup job was going to be our priority, and we did that with the Browns. I know what my role is, and that's nice."

For Mayfield, Keenum could be the most ideal backup quarterback in the league. He has experience — and plenty of success — with coach Kevin Stefanski, hired by the Browns in January after spending 14 seasons in various positions with the Minnesota Vikings. Stefanski was Keenum's quarterbacks coach in 2017, when Keenum went 11-3 as a starter and advanced Minnesota to the NFC Championship Game after Keenum hurled the "Minneapolis Miracle" against the New Orleans Saints.

Keenum's job with the Browns is clear: help accelerate Mayfield's learning curve under Stefanski while providing a strong, proven option in the event Mayfield is unable to play.

"That is a huge part of why I was looking forward to being around Case," Mayfield said Wednesday in a video call with local reporters. "He was in this system, so I can hear his thoughts on how it is taught and how he reads it."

Keenum's career, which started as an undrafted free agent, began with the Houston Texans and has featured stops with the Rams, Vikings, Broncos and Redskins. He's made 24 starts since his most successful season in 2017, but he won't be the bona fide starter with the Browns. 

With Cleveland, Keenum's experience will have a slightly higher value than his talents, and he can help Mayfield in more ways than his habituation to Stefanski's offensive schemes.

Photos: Case Keenum Through The Years

Check out photos of quarterback Case Keenum

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum talks to quarterbacks coach Kevin Stefanski during an NFL walkthrough practice session at Syon House in Syon Park, south west London, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. The Minnesota Vikings are preparing for an NFL regular season game against the Cleveland Browns in London on Sunday. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
1 / 50

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum talks to quarterbacks coach Kevin Stefanski during an NFL walkthrough practice session at Syon House in Syon Park, south west London, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. The Minnesota Vikings are preparing for an NFL regular season game against the Cleveland Browns in London on Sunday. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Matt Dunham/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Redskins quarterback Case Keenum (8) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys beat the Redskins 47-16. (Matt Patterson via AP)
2 / 50

Washington Redskins quarterback Case Keenum (8) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys beat the Redskins 47-16. (Matt Patterson via AP)

James Patterson/Matt Patterson
Houston quarterback Case Keenum, center, is consoled by teammate Jeff Akeroyd, left, after TCU defeated Houston in the Texas Bowl football game Friday Dec. 28, 2007 in Houston. (AP Photo/Bob Levey)
3 / 50

Houston quarterback Case Keenum, center, is consoled by teammate Jeff Akeroyd, left, after TCU defeated Houston in the Texas Bowl football game Friday Dec. 28, 2007 in Houston. (AP Photo/Bob Levey)

Bob Levey/AP2006
St. Louis Rams quarterback Case Keenum, left, throws over from Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jacquies Smith and outside linebacker Lavonte David, right, during the first quarter of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 17, 2015, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
4 / 50

St. Louis Rams quarterback Case Keenum, left, throws over from Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jacquies Smith and outside linebacker Lavonte David, right, during the first quarter of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 17, 2015, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

L.G. Patterson
Washington Redskins quarterback Case Keenum (8) is pressured by Dallas Cowboys strong safety Jeff Heath (38) as he throws during the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
5 / 50

Washington Redskins quarterback Case Keenum (8) is pressured by Dallas Cowboys strong safety Jeff Heath (38) as he throws during the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum looks on during the first half in an NFL football preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
6 / 50

Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum looks on during the first half in an NFL football preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum, right, speaks with quarterbacks coach Kevin Stefanski while warming up before an NFL football game against Cleveland Browns at Twickenham Stadium in London, Sunday Oct. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
7 / 50

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum, right, speaks with quarterbacks coach Kevin Stefanski while warming up before an NFL football game against Cleveland Browns at Twickenham Stadium in London, Sunday Oct. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Matt Dunham/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum looks on during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
8 / 50

Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum looks on during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington Redskins quarterback Case Keenum (8) throws the ball during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Landover, Md. Chicago won 31-15. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
9 / 50

Washington Redskins quarterback Case Keenum (8) throws the ball during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Landover, Md. Chicago won 31-15. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2019
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum (7) throws a pass during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Rich Barnes)
10 / 50

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum (7) throws a pass during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Rich Barnes)

Rich Barnes
Washington Redskins quarterback Case Keenum (8) looks to pass, during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
11 / 50

Washington Redskins quarterback Case Keenum (8) looks to pass, during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
12 / 50

Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington Redskins quarterback Case Keenum (8) passes against Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
13 / 50

Washington Redskins quarterback Case Keenum (8) passes against Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
14 / 50

Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum (4) dives in for a touchdown as Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Genard Avery (55) pursues during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
15 / 50

Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum (4) dives in for a touchdown as Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Genard Avery (55) pursues during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum, left, speaks with quarterbacks coach Kevin Stefanski while warming up before an NFL football game against Cleveland Browns at Twickenham Stadium in London, Sunday Oct. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
16 / 50

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum, left, speaks with quarterbacks coach Kevin Stefanski while warming up before an NFL football game against Cleveland Browns at Twickenham Stadium in London, Sunday Oct. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Matt Dunham/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum talks to quarterbacks coach Kevin Stefanski during an NFL walkthrough practice session at Syon House in Syon Park, south west London, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. The Minnesota Vikings are preparing for an NFL regular season game against the Cleveland Browns in London on Sunday. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
17 / 50

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum talks to quarterbacks coach Kevin Stefanski during an NFL walkthrough practice session at Syon House in Syon Park, south west London, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. The Minnesota Vikings are preparing for an NFL regular season game against the Cleveland Browns in London on Sunday. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Matt Dunham/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum throws a pass during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
18 / 50

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum throws a pass during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum (7) rolls out to throw against the Green Bay Packers in the first half of an NFL football game in Minneapolis, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
19 / 50

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum (7) rolls out to throw against the Green Bay Packers in the first half of an NFL football game in Minneapolis, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn
Houston Texans quarterback Case Keenum (7) looks to pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL football game, on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2014 in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
20 / 50

Houston Texans quarterback Case Keenum (7) looks to pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL football game, on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2014 in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum (7) drops back to pass during the second half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Rich Barnes)
21 / 50

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum (7) drops back to pass during the second half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Rich Barnes)

Rich Barnes
St. Louis Rams quarterback Case Keenum (17) throws during the NFL regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2015 in St. Louis. The Rams won, 31-23. (Ric Tapia via AP)
22 / 50

St. Louis Rams quarterback Case Keenum (17) throws during the NFL regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2015 in St. Louis. The Rams won, 31-23. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia
Los Angeles Rams head coach Jeff Fisher talks with quarterback Case Keenum, right, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
23 / 50

Los Angeles Rams head coach Jeff Fisher talks with quarterback Case Keenum, right, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Kelvin Kuo
Houston Texans quarterback Case Keenum (7) warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Thursday, Aug. 29, 2013, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
24 / 50

Houston Texans quarterback Case Keenum (7) warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Thursday, Aug. 29, 2013, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez
University of Houston quarterback Case Keenum (7) and wide receiver Jeron Harvey (1) celebrates Keenum's touchdown in the second half against Colorado State in a football game Saturday, Sept. 22, 2007 in Houston. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)
25 / 50

University of Houston quarterback Case Keenum (7) and wide receiver Jeron Harvey (1) celebrates Keenum's touchdown in the second half against Colorado State in a football game Saturday, Sept. 22, 2007 in Houston. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)

Pat Sullivan/AP2007
St. Louis Rams quarterback Case Keenum (17) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
26 / 50

St. Louis Rams quarterback Case Keenum (17) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez
St. Louis Rams quarterback Case Keenum warms up before a preseason NFL football game Sunday, Aug. 23, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
27 / 50

St. Louis Rams quarterback Case Keenum warms up before a preseason NFL football game Sunday, Aug. 23, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Mark Zaleski
Houston Texans quarterback Case Keenum (7) throws under pressure from Arizona Cardinals defensive end Calais Campbell (93) and Daryl Washington during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
28 / 50

Houston Texans quarterback Case Keenum (7) throws under pressure from Arizona Cardinals defensive end Calais Campbell (93) and Daryl Washington during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri
St. Louis Rams quarterback Case Keenum drops back to pass during the third quarter of an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts Saturday, Aug. 29, 2015, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
29 / 50

St. Louis Rams quarterback Case Keenum drops back to pass during the third quarter of an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts Saturday, Aug. 29, 2015, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

L.G. Patterson
FILE- In this Nov. 22, 2015, file photo, St. Louis Rams quarterback Case Keenum (17) celebrates running back Todd Gurley (30) touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore. The Detroit Lions will face the Rams on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015. (AP Photo/Gail Burton, File)
30 / 50

FILE- In this Nov. 22, 2015, file photo, St. Louis Rams quarterback Case Keenum (17) celebrates running back Todd Gurley (30) touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore. The Detroit Lions will face the Rams on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015. (AP Photo/Gail Burton, File)

Gail Burton
St. Louis Rams quarterback Case Keenum in action against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
31 / 50

St. Louis Rams quarterback Case Keenum in action against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

John Froschauer
Houston Texans head coach Gary Kubiak, right, talks with rookie quarterback Case Keenum (7) in the fourth quarter an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2012, in Houston. The Texans beat the 49ers 20-9. (AP Photo/Dave Einsel)
32 / 50

Houston Texans head coach Gary Kubiak, right, talks with rookie quarterback Case Keenum (7) in the fourth quarter an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2012, in Houston. The Texans beat the 49ers 20-9. (AP Photo/Dave Einsel)

Dave Einsel
Houston Texans quarterback Case Keenum (7) looks on from the sidelines during a week 7 NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, October 20, 2013. The Chiefs defeated the Texans 17-16. (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)
33 / 50

Houston Texans quarterback Case Keenum (7) looks on from the sidelines during a week 7 NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, October 20, 2013. The Chiefs defeated the Texans 17-16. (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)

Scott Boehm
Houston Texans Case Keenum during the second half of an NFL preseason football game agoinst the Minnesota Vikings, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2012, in Houston. (AP Photo/Dave Einsel)
34 / 50

Houston Texans Case Keenum during the second half of an NFL preseason football game agoinst the Minnesota Vikings, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2012, in Houston. (AP Photo/Dave Einsel)

Dave Einsel
St. Louis Rams quarterback Case Keenum (17) runs on the playing field in introductions during a week 15 NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thursday, December 17, 2015, in St. Louis. The Rams won 31-23. (Scott Boehm via AP)
35 / 50

St. Louis Rams quarterback Case Keenum (17) runs on the playing field in introductions during a week 15 NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thursday, December 17, 2015, in St. Louis. The Rams won 31-23. (Scott Boehm via AP)

Scott Boehm
St. Louis Rams quarterback Case Keenum (17) runs onto the field through flames before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, Dec. 17, 2015 in St. Louis. (Kirby Lee/NFL)
36 / 50

St. Louis Rams quarterback Case Keenum (17) runs onto the field through flames before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, Dec. 17, 2015 in St. Louis. (Kirby Lee/NFL)

NFL Contributor
St. Louis Rams quarterback Case Keenum throws during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
37 / 50

St. Louis Rams quarterback Case Keenum throws during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

L.G. Patterson
Houston's Case Keenum (7), kicker Matt Hogan (46) and Brandon Hartson celebrate a last-second field goal that lifted Houston to a 46-45 victory over Tulsa during an NCAA college football game in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2009. (AP Photo/David Crenshaw)
38 / 50

Houston's Case Keenum (7), kicker Matt Hogan (46) and Brandon Hartson celebrate a last-second field goal that lifted Houston to a 46-45 victory over Tulsa during an NCAA college football game in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2009. (AP Photo/David Crenshaw)

David Crenshaw/AP2009
Houston quarterback Case Keenum (7) celebrates with the championship trophy after defeating Penn State in the TicketCity Bowl NCAA college football game, Monday, Jan. 2, 2012, at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Houston won 30-14. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
39 / 50

Houston quarterback Case Keenum (7) celebrates with the championship trophy after defeating Penn State in the TicketCity Bowl NCAA college football game, Monday, Jan. 2, 2012, at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Houston won 30-14. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade
St. Louis Rams quarterback Case Keenum scrambles with Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner defending in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
40 / 50

St. Louis Rams quarterback Case Keenum scrambles with Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner defending in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

John Froschauer
Houston Texans rookie quarterback Case Keenum (7) looks to throw the ball downfield during NFL organized team activities at the Methodist Training Center on Tuesday May 22, 2012 in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)
41 / 50

Houston Texans rookie quarterback Case Keenum (7) looks to throw the ball downfield during NFL organized team activities at the Methodist Training Center on Tuesday May 22, 2012 in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)

Aaron M. Sprecher
Houston Texans quarterback Case Keenum (7) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Reliant Stadium on Sunday December 1, 2013 in Houston, Texas. New England won 34-31. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)
42 / 50

Houston Texans quarterback Case Keenum (7) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Reliant Stadium on Sunday December 1, 2013 in Houston, Texas. New England won 34-31. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)

Aaron M. Sprecher
Houston quarterback Case Keenum (7) is introduced before an NCAA college football game against SMU Saturday, Nov. 19, 2011, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
43 / 50

Houston quarterback Case Keenum (7) is introduced before an NCAA college football game against SMU Saturday, Nov. 19, 2011, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip
Houston quarterback Case Keenum (7) looks to pass under pressure from UCLA's Tony Dye (6) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2011, in Houston. Houston defeated UCLA 38-34. (AP Photo/Dave Einsel)
44 / 50

Houston quarterback Case Keenum (7) looks to pass under pressure from UCLA's Tony Dye (6) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2011, in Houston. Houston defeated UCLA 38-34. (AP Photo/Dave Einsel)

Dave Einsel/AP2011
FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2008, file photo, Houston quarterback Case Keenum passes during the third quarter of their NCAA college football game against Tulane in Houston. The Cougars are led by Case Keenum, who threw for 5,020 yards and 44 touchdowns last season. (AP Photo/Dave Einsel, File)
45 / 50

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2008, file photo, Houston quarterback Case Keenum passes during the third quarter of their NCAA college football game against Tulane in Houston. The Cougars are led by Case Keenum, who threw for 5,020 yards and 44 touchdowns last season. (AP Photo/Dave Einsel, File)

Dave Einsel/AP2008
UTEP defensive lineman Jason Boyce, right, pressures Houston quarterback Case Keenum during the third quarter of their college football game Saturday Oct. 27, 2007 in El Paso, Texas. Keenum escaped to complete a pass. (AP Photo/Victor Calzada)
46 / 50

UTEP defensive lineman Jason Boyce, right, pressures Houston quarterback Case Keenum during the third quarter of their college football game Saturday Oct. 27, 2007 in El Paso, Texas. Keenum escaped to complete a pass. (AP Photo/Victor Calzada)

Victor Calzada/AP2007
Houston's quarterback Case Keenum (7) runs with the ball past East Carolina's Chris Mattocks (19) during the second half of the NCAA college football Conference USA championship game in Greenville, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2009. East Carolina won 38-32. (AP Photo/Sara D. Davis)
47 / 50

Houston's quarterback Case Keenum (7) runs with the ball past East Carolina's Chris Mattocks (19) during the second half of the NCAA college football Conference USA championship game in Greenville, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2009. East Carolina won 38-32. (AP Photo/Sara D. Davis)

Sara D. Davis/AP
Houston quarterback Case Keenum throws a pass as he runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2012. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
48 / 50

Houston quarterback Case Keenum throws a pass as he runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2012. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy
Houston Texans' Case Keenum celebrates teammate Andre Johnson's touchdown during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2013, in Houston. (AP Photo/Patric Schneider)
49 / 50

Houston Texans' Case Keenum celebrates teammate Andre Johnson's touchdown during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2013, in Houston. (AP Photo/Patric Schneider)

Patric Schneider
Houston Texans quarterback Case Keenum (7) throws against the Minnesota Vikings in the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 9, 20013, in Minneapolis. (APPhoto/Andy King)
50 / 50

Houston Texans quarterback Case Keenum (7) throws against the Minnesota Vikings in the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 9, 20013, in Minneapolis. (APPhoto/Andy King)

Andy King

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Mayfield is learning his third offensive playbook since he was drafted by the Browns in 2018. He's spent each offseason of his career memorizing an entire set of new plays and formations, a routine that's not optimal for any young quarterback.

Mayfield isn't using it as an excuse, though. He knows his abilities ultimately will be the biggest factor in how successful he can be in Cleveland, and he can use Keenum — who adapted to three new playbooks with new teams in the last three seasons — as an example and resource for how to roll with change.

"He has been in a lot of systems as well, and it has not been an excuse for him," Mayfield said. "Just hearing how he visualizes certain things and certain reads has been great."

Even though Mayfield and Keenum haven't shared a practice together in Cleveland due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the two have already practiced together. The quarterbacks were joined by David Njoku, Damion Ratley, Rashard Higgins and Hooper for a workout two weeks ago in Austin, Texas, Mayfield's hometown

"(Keenum) was down in Houston, so he drove up," Mayfield said. "It was great for him to be around those guys, too. It was his first time meeting a lot of them, but he is a great guy and a great veteran guy to have in the room."

Well, they're not quite in the same room yet, but they will be soon. That's where the bulk of Keenum's work will take place, and he'll be ready to support Mayfield in any way he can.

"If Baker's shoelace comes untied and he needs to maybe go get a drink of Gatorade at the water station, I am going to be ready to go," Keenum joked. "I'm excited to help bring that room together, help bring an offense together and do the best I can to be the best team player I can be."

Related Content

How KhaDarel Hodge is using a tour of Houston restaurants to inspire change
news

How KhaDarel Hodge is using a tour of Houston restaurants to inspire change

The Browns WR has been inviting guests to join him at various black-owned restaurants in Houston
Alex Van Pelt says Browns offense should be prepared to 'hit the ground running' at training camp
news

Alex Van Pelt says Browns offense should be prepared to 'hit the ground running' at training camp

Van Pelt joined Cleveland Browns Daily on Thursday to discuss the offseason program and offensive install
Josh Cribbs, Webster Slaughter named to 2020 class of Browns Legends
news

Josh Cribbs, Webster Slaughter named to 2020 class of Browns Legends

Browns will honor the former playmakers in a Week 3 halftime ceremony
5 notes on the Browns' wide receivers as they near end of virtual offseason program
news

5 notes on the Browns' wide receivers as they near end of virtual offseason program

New pass game coordinator/wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea provides updates in Wednesday call with reporters

Advertising