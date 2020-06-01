Baker Mayfield already learning from veteran Case Keenum

Mayfield is learning his third offensive playbook since he was drafted by the Browns in 2018. He's spent each offseason of his career memorizing an entire set of new plays and formations, a routine that's not optimal for any young quarterback.

Mayfield isn't using it as an excuse, though. He knows his abilities ultimately will be the biggest factor in how successful he can be in Cleveland, and he can use Keenum — who adapted to three new playbooks with new teams in the last three seasons — as an example and resource for how to roll with change.

"He has been in a lot of systems as well, and it has not been an excuse for him," Mayfield said. "Just hearing how he visualizes certain things and certain reads has been great."

Even though Mayfield and Keenum haven't shared a practice together in Cleveland due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the two have already practiced together. The quarterbacks were joined by David Njoku, Damion Ratley, Rashard Higgins and Hooper for a workout two weeks ago in Austin, Texas, Mayfield's hometown

"(Keenum) was down in Houston, so he drove up," Mayfield said. "It was great for him to be around those guys, too. It was his first time meeting a lot of them, but he is a great guy and a great veteran guy to have in the room."

Well, they're not quite in the same room yet, but they will be soon. That's where the bulk of Keenum's work will take place, and he'll be ready to support Mayfield in any way he can.