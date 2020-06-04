Inside the Browns' gradual return to their facilities

"You've heard the words 'it's fluid' a thousand times throughout this, but it's fluid," Nikolaus said. "You're getting new information every day, so being able to adapt and being ready for Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3, having that playbook ready so when we start getting that new information, we're ready to adapt to that."

The Browns have worked closely with University Hospitals, their official healthcare partner, since the infant stages of the pandemic. The team consulted with doctors and other health experts from UH when it made the decision to close the team facility to all employees in mid-March and have continued the conversation during the weeks and months it took to reach a point where it was safe enough to return some employees to the workplace. In recent weeks, UH released its "Healthy Restart Playbook," which is available for free to any business owner or operator looking to re-open his or her workplace in the safest possible fashion.

Dr. James Voos, the Browns' head team physician and UH's Chairman of its Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, was on-site at the Berea facility Monday and led staff through the numerous changes that will become their new normal.

When employees arrive at the facility, they are guided to a specific entrance instead of the numerous entrances of the past. There, they will be checked in for the day, have their temperature taken and answer a series of questions about their current symptoms and symptoms of those at their homes. Employees are advised not to come to the office if they or anyone in their home is feeling under the weather. Once they enter the building, they are required to wear masks at all times with the exception of when they are alone in their respective offices.