Kevin Stefanski is back in the office, but Browns are still laying the foundation virtually

Stefanski and a handful of his assistants are working from their offices in Berea, but a number of others are still at their home offices. Per league policy, all of the players remain at their respective homes.

Stefanski and Browns players haven't complained about the unique situation or made excuses when it pertains to what they've been able to accomplish. That's certainly not changing now that Stefanski is back to some semblance — albeit a small one — sense of normalcy.

The Browns have spent the bulk of the offseason program installing new systems on offense and defense. Starting next week, the team will review those concepts because "you can't just hit it once and it is done ... we have to go back, review and build upon the foundation we have started to lay," Stefanski said.

"We are like every other team. We are all in the same boat," Stefanski said. "I think the message has always been and will continue to be, we just have to find a way. To our players' credit, the way they are learning on these Zoom calls, to our coaches' credit, the way they are teaching, the workouts that the players are doing and some of them are in their garages that have been retrofitted as gyms, they are just finding a way. I think it is a great message that the players are in living color here because that is a message we talk about during the week leading up to a game. We are aware of the rules and we will play by the rules, just like the other 31 clubs."

Because he's a first-year coach and the COVID-19 outbreak hit before the start of the offseason program, Stefanski has yet to meet with his players as a full team in an in-person setting. That just hasn't stopped him from putting his personal touch on the program, which has included a handful of guest speakers and some unique ways to keep the players engaged.

One week, he had different position groups test out their Photoshop skills by inserting their teammates into famous movie posters. During another, he had them participate in a virtual slam dunk contest.

"The challenge has been to come together while many miles apart," Stefanski said. "It is a challenge but not something that we can't do. We have tried a few different things. We have some unique people on this team, I will tell you. Again, anything to kind of get a laugh, keep this thing as loose and start to come together. That is going to be a challenge when we do physically come together, as well. It is something I am thinking very seriously about.