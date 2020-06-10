'Browns Live: Meet the Rookies' set for June 24 at 7 p.m.

Think you know everything there is about the 2020 Browns draft class?

"Browns Live: Meet the Rookies" presented by MANCAN will take your knowledge to another level. Hosted by Nathan Zegura, the interactive live show will feature interviews with all seven members of the class, in-depth analysis and plenty of opportunities for fans to have their questions answered by the players themselves.

The show is set for Wednesday, June 24, at 7 p.m. It will be broadcast for fans on the Browns' YouTube channel, Facebook page and Twitter.