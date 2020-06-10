'Browns Live: Meet the Rookies' set for June 24 at 7 p.m.

Think you know everything there is about the 2020 Browns draft class?
"Browns Live: Meet the Rookies" presented by MANCAN will take your knowledge to another level. Hosted by Nathan Zegura, the interactive live show will feature interviews with all seven members of the class, in-depth analysis and plenty of opportunities for fans to have their questions answered by the players themselves.
The show is set for Wednesday, June 24, at 7 p.m. It will be broadcast for fans on the Browns' YouTube channel, Facebook page and Twitter.
The following rookies will appear on the show: OT Jedrick Wills Jr., S Grant Delpit, DT Jordan Elliott, LB Jacob Phillips, TE Harrison Bryant, C Nick Harris and WR Donovan Peoples-Jones. Second-year punter Jamie Gillan is also scheduled to join the broadcast.
RSVP now to be entered for a chance to win a Tailgate Prize Pack that includes an autographed jersey from a Browns rookie of your choice, a one-year subscription to the MANCAN Canned Wine Club and a $250 Antonio's Pizza gift card. You can also submit your questions for the rookies in the form below, and they just might be answered during the broadcast.
