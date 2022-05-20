Cade York ready to keep his cool in Cleveland

The mental ease allowed York to be able to consistently repeat his kicking motion and strike the ball in the sweet spot. After converting 77.8 percent of his field goals as a freshman, he nailed 85.7 percent of his kicks as a sophomore and 83.3 percent as a senior.

His biggest field goal, perhaps, was a 57-yard game-winner against Florida on a foggy night in Gainesville.

His reaction after the kick — when he ran toward the end zone and then the LSU sideline mimicking the famed Gator chomp — was one of the few times York snapped out of his state of calmness, but who could blame him?

"It was kind of surreal in the moment," he said. "You don't necessarily realize it, but once you move on from that moment, you realize that's what people are going to ask me about for the rest of my life: Either kicking, or LSU. I realized, 'OK, I have a shot at this.'"

The "shot" turned into a real opportunity in Cleveland. The Browns drafted York 124th overall, the highest a kicker had been drafted since 2016, and he knows that his mental makeup was a huge part of it.

The key now is to maintain it in the difficult kicking conditions by Lake Erie. York spoke to Browns legend Phil Dawson, who spent 14 years in Cleveland, a week after he was drafted, and Dawson told him to get used to the ball not always going directly through the middle of the uprights when the gusts are high.

But that wasn't anything that caught York off-guard. That mentality was already a part of his overall approach.

"In college, I maybe hit my best ball 15-20 percent of the time," he said. "You want it to be as often as you can, but what I have to do is make my "B" ball, which is not my best ball but still a good ball, has to be made every single kick it goes out for.

"To someone who doesn't know much about kicking, they might not even notice a difference. But for me, especially in practice, I'm not just looking to see if it goes in or not. I'm looking at whether I liked the ball I actually hit and whether it will go in for every kick."

York has always had the leg to get the ball to the goal-posts — he said he's been able to kick 60-yard field goals since high school — but the improvements in his mind are why he was able to land within the top 125 picks of the draft class.

A new type of pressure, though, is now ahead of him. Kicking on an NFL stage and doing it in Northeast Ohio is no easy task, but being cool and calm is the only way York knows how to feel when he's in the spotlight.

Nothing phased him in LSU, and he's ready to prove nothing will phase him in Cleveland, either.