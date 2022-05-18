With Alex Wright, Browns have another DE who appreciates artistic talents

Alex Wright and Myles Garrett share more than just a football position in common.

Wright, a UAB defensive end who was the Browns' third-round pick in the 2022 draft, has a creative, non-football side to him. Similar to how Garrett has heavy interests in all things art, poetry and paleontology, Wright holds a passion for music and art as well. Creating sketches of cars and sci-fi scenes were some of his biggest hobbies in high school, and he's played a multitude of instruments since middle school, ranging from the baritone, alto and tenor saxophone and the clarinet.

"I was big on music, and it's still a part of me," Wright said Friday before a rookie minicamp practice. "Having those extracurricular activities on the side, I can mellow myself out."

Those interests should bode well for Wright as he looks forward to building chemistry with Garrett. The two haven't formally met at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus yet but will be able to soon when OTAs and mandatory minicamp begin.

Wright has been eager to strike a relationship with Garrett since he became the Browns' second selection in the draft at 78th overall. He felt goosebumps when he realized shortly after his draft call that he was going to be teammates with Garrett, a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, but he was also looking forward to learning from Garrett and his off-the-field interests.