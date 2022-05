Motley (6-0, 186) was originally an undrafted free agent who signed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' roster in 2020. Over the course of his two-year career, he has appeared in five games with one start and tallied eight tackles and recovered a fumble. Motley played in two games each with Tampa Bay and Denver in 2020 and one with Detroit in 2021. The Oklahoma product is a native of Washington, D.C.