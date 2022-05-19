Glenn Cook, Joe Woods to participate in NFL Diversity Coach and Front Office Accelerator Program

Browns VP of Player Personnel Glenn Cook and Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods will be among over 60 diverse head coach and general manager prospects at the NFL's inaugural Coach and Front Office Accelerator on May 23-24 at the Spring League Meeting in Atlanta.
The two-day program is built to create networking opportunities and further the league's effort toward creating a more diverse hiring pipeline across the top positions in the league. It will provide senior women and minority prospects with leadership development sessions with football operations experts and facilitators and opportunities to network with team owners.
"The NFL is committed to diversity and inclusion, and this program is the latest in a series of steps designed to improve our hiring practices and create opportunities for advancement," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a statement by the league. "The program helps ensure that clubs receive exposure to high-performing, up-and-coming NFL talent and candidates get a chance to learn the business on a working level from team owners and executives."
Cook has been with the Browns since 2016 and was the Assistant Director of Pro Scouting before entering his current role in 2020. Woods has been on Head Coach Kevin Stefanski's staff since 2020 and has been in the NFL since 2004, holding various defensive coaching jobs with the 49ers, Broncos, Raiders, Vikings and Buccaneers.