Glenn Cook, Joe Woods to participate in NFL Diversity Coach and Front Office Accelerator Program

The two-day program is built to create networking opportunities and further the league’s effort toward creating a more diverse hiring pipeline across the top positions in the league

May 19, 2022 at 03:09 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

051922_CookWoods

Browns VP of Player Personnel Glenn Cook and Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods will be among over 60 diverse head coach and general manager prospects at the NFL's inaugural Coach and Front Office Accelerator on May 23-24 at the Spring League Meeting in Atlanta.

The two-day program is built to create networking opportunities and further the league's effort toward creating a more diverse hiring pipeline across the top positions in the league. It will provide senior women and minority prospects with leadership development sessions with football operations experts and facilitators and opportunities to network with team owners.

"The NFL is committed to diversity and inclusion, and this program is the latest in a series of steps designed to improve our hiring practices and create opportunities for advancement," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a statement by the league. "The program helps ensure that clubs receive exposure to high-performing, up-and-coming NFL talent and candidates get a chance to learn the business on a working level from team owners and executives."

Cook has been with the Browns since 2016 and was the Assistant Director of Pro Scouting before entering his current role in 2020. Woods has been on Head Coach Kevin Stefanski's staff since 2020 and has been in the NFL since 2004, holding various defensive coaching jobs with the 49ers, Broncos, Raiders, Vikings and Buccaneers.

Related Content

news

Why the Browns value Martin Emerson Jr.'s length at cornerback

Emerson's tall frame and long arms helped him succeed in coverage at Mississippi State

news

With Alex Wright, Browns have another DE who appreciates artistic talents

Wright played a variety of instruments and was into drawing before his football career ascended

news

David Bell readying for possible role at slot WR

Bell's skills are ripe for the slot position, where the Browns are looking for a new every-down player

news

Perrion Winfrey feels all of the 'love' from Cleveland

Winfrey has teammates from Oklahoma, his preferred number and a fanbase that has embraced him the moment he was drafted

news

Cade York settling into big role as newest Browns kicker

The pressure of being a fourth-round pick hasn't hit York, who's looking to become Cleveland's next great kicker

news

Israel Woolfork cherishes opportunity to return to Browns as part of Bill Willis Coaching Fellowship

Woolfork previously coached at Miami (Ohio) and is the second coach to receive the fellowship

news

John Johnson III enjoying familiarity of Browns defense

Johnson believes the secondary is in for a big year after a strong finish to 2021

news

Browns eager to see special teams improvements after big offseason additions

The Browns added three new special teams players with a track record of production

news

Browns create 'dream' experience in hosting inaugural Girls High School Flag Football Championship Tournament at FirstEnergy Stadium

Nine high schools participated in the tournament, which took place under a gameday atmosphere at the home of the Browns

news

Browns Pro Bowl CB Erich Barnes passes away

Barnes spent seven years with the Browns during his 14-year career

news

Ohio Medical and Sports Experts Unite at FirstEnergy Stadium to Advance Lifesaving Measures for the State's High School Athletes

Up to 90 percent of sudden deaths among high school student-athletes are preventable with best practice policies

Advertising