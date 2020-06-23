14 facts about the 7 members of the 2020 Browns' draft class

Wednesday's the big day, as all seven members of the Browns' 2020 draft class will participate in "Browns Live: Meet the Rookies" presented by MANCAN.
Hosted by Nathan Zegura, the interactive live show will feature interviews with all seven members of the class, in-depth analysis and plenty of opportunities for fans to have their questions answered by the players themselves.
The show is set for 7 p.m and will be broadcast for fans on the Browns' YouTube channel, Facebook page and Twitter.
To get you ready for the show, we've compiled two facts apiece about the seven rookies. You'll learn much, much more by tuning in Wednesday.
LT Jedrick Wills - 1st round (10th overall)
- Wills was ranked the No. 1 player in the state of Kentucky by all major recruiting sites for 2017.
- Wills' mother, Sivi, played college basketball at Eastern Kentucky. Wills played basketball until his sophomore season, when he suffered a broken foot.
S Grant Delpit - 2nd round (44th overall)
- Delpit was nicknamed "Baby Jamal" during the early part of his career at LSU because he reminded so many of Jamal Adams.
- When he was 4 years old, Delpit was moved out of T-Ball and up a level after his first at-bat.
"Browns Live: Meet the Rookies" presented by MANCAN will take your knowledge to another level. Hosted by Nathan Zegura, the interactive live show will feature interviews with all seven members of the class, in-depth analysis and plenty of opportunities for fans to have their questions answered by the players themselves. Check out photos of the guests!
Advertising
DT Jordan Elliott - 3rd round (88th overall)
- Elliott lost more than 30 pounds as his career with Missouri unfolded, getting his weight all the way down to 302 pounds for the 2020 NFL Combine.
- Elliott is one of two Browns who hails from Missouri City, Texas. The other is WR J'Mon Moore. Oddly, both wound up playing college football at … Missouri.
LB Jacob Phillips - 3rd round (97th overall)
- In one magical game during his senior season of high school, Phillips scored two touchdowns — one on an interception and one on a fumble recovery.
- Phillips almost played alongside Baker Mayfield at Oklahoma, but made a late switch to LSU at the end of his recruitment. Phillips had been committed to the Sooners for close to four months.
TE Harrison Bryant - 4th round (115th overall)
- Bryant was committed to play defensive end at Samford before receiving a last-minute offer to play tight end at Florida Atlantic.
- Bryant was the first player ever from a Group of 5 school — Conference USA, AAC, MAC, MWC, and Sun Belt — to win the John Mackey Award, given annually to the nation's best tight end.
C Nick Harris - 5th round (160th overall)
- Harris, who played at Washington, had just two other scholarship offers out of high school: Cal Poly and New Hampshire
- Six weeks after his 18th birthday, Harris started at right guard in a College Football Playoff game against Alabama.
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones - 6th round (187th overall)
- Peoples-Jones' father, Eddie, is an orthopaedic surgeon, and Donovan hopes to become one after his playing days.
- As a multi-sport athlete at Detroit's Cass Technical High School, Peoples-Jones finished all-state in the 4x100 meter relay and all-city as the 100-meter champion.