How Perrion Winfrey channels his high energy on game days

"(My teammates) were losing their mind," Winfrey said. "It was funny looking at their reactions. Like, the quietest people were going crazy, squirting water bottles. Coaches were losing their minds. It was crazy."

The play is one of the best examples of how Winfrey's high energy can spread to an entire team in the form of a big play, but he isn't always that energized — or, as he tends to say, "juiced up."

To wind down, Winfrey is big on meditation and putting himself in a quiet space.

"I take a cold shower, I sit in my room, turn the lights off and then meditate," he said. "I turn my phone off, get away from everything and focus on myself. I meditate for probably 15-30 minutes, and then after that, I'm calm.

"I used to listen to ocean sounds, but now I like the peace and quiet and just listen to my breathing."

The formula worked for Winfrey at Oklahoma, where he became one of the top-ranked defensive tackles of the 2022 class. The Browns coveted Winfrey's intense style of play, and he appreciates the opportunity to show it every Sunday in front of a fanbase that can be just as rowdy.