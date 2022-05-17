David Bell readying for possible role at slot WR

David Bell is ready to play anywhere in the Browns' offense, but several signs from Berea so far point to one spot in particular where he could make an early impact: the slot.

At 6-foot-1 and 212 pounds, Bell, the Browns' third-round rookie receiver from Purdue, has the frame and route-running skills to thrive in the role. The Browns have a vacancy at the slot position following the departure of Jarvis Landry, and Bell could be the Browns' top candidate to succeed him after three accolade-filled years in West Lafayette.

"(I'll play) wherever they need me," Bell said Friday before the Browns' first practice of rookie minicamp. "Whether it's outside, inside, in the backfield if they want to hand me the ball a little bit — I doubt it — but where coach decides to put me, that's where I see it."

Bell has the tools to fit nicely regardless of where he's used. The Browns believed he had some of the best hands and route-running skills of the draft class because he produced in both inside and outside roles with the Boilermakers, where he topped 1,000 yards in two of his three seasons and tallied only 11 drops among his 232 career receptions. He was a First Team All-American and First Team All Big-Ten WR of the Year in 2021.

Bell said the Browns have already told him he'll take snaps in the slot as a rookie, but it's still way too early to know how many he'll handle on a weekly basis. The biggest emphasis for him now, as with all rookies, is to study the playbook and progress through OTAs so that he can be fully prepared to audition for the slot position in training camp.