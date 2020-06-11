Kareem Hunt 'ready to get out there and do whatever they ask' to help Browns win in 2020

The NFL's leading rusher in 2017, Kareem Hunt is eager to get a full season of production under his belt with the Browns in 2020.

While the offseason has been unusual to say the least, one of the strangest things I've noticed in interviews with the national media is the fact that Hunt seems to be a forgotten man on this very talented Browns offense. He certainly is not an afterthought when it comes to the Browns plans this year, but he does have a chip on his shoulder and feels like he has a lot to prove.

"I was born with a chip on my shoulder and it's definitely still here more than ever. I definitely can't wait to go out there and shine," Hunt said. "You know, my name doesn't get brought up much at all, and it's fine."

Hunt knows that talking is not going to accomplish anything, but he is very confident his play will, adding "I'm going to come out there and I'm gonna get mine," whenever the opportunity presents itself. "All I can do is take it play by play and make the most of my opportunities."

If a running back were looking for opportunity, he couldn't ask to be in a better offense than the one being installed by new head coach Kevin Stefanski. Hunt is excited to see what he and Nick Chubb can do in this running back-focused scheme.