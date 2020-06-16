Kevin Johnson looking to 'take it to another level,' show consistency in 1st season with Browns

The Browns won't need Johnson to take on a starting role on the outside, but that doesn't mean he won't receive a much larger chunk of defensive snaps than what he saw last season in Buffalo.

Defensive coordinator Joe Woods wants the Browns to begin the season with a base 4-3 defensive scheme. That leaves room for only four defensive backs and likely just two cornerbacks but the opportunities expand when the team goes to nickel, which uses three defensive backs.

Woods, however, hopes to eventually shift the Browns to a dime system that uses six defensive backs. He doesn't want to implement a change until Cleveland can practice together as a team, which hasn't been feasible due to the offseason restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"It's going to be something that is going to take time to get into, just because of players getting their reps," Woods said. "Eventually, I would like to have a nickel package, where we have two linebackers on the field, but also, just to create better matchups and be a little bit more diverse in our scheme."

A switch could open more playing time for Johnson, who could be used as a versatile third cornerback in a scheme Woods could envision with three safeties or three cornerbacks.

Switch or no switch, Johnson should have an opportunity to build off a rebound season in 2019. With the Bills, Johnson was targeted 44 times and didn't allow a touchdown in the regular season. His five passes defensed were also his most since he made nine during his rookie season.

Most importantly, though, Johnson wants to stay healthy. He'll be 28 when the season begins. These are the prime years of his career.

Last season, however, was a big step in the right direction.

"It was big for me to get those injuries behind me and show them that I can play and stay healthy," Johnson said. "This year, I'm planning on doing the same thing and taking it to another level."

Johnson knows just how important his first season in Cleveland could be for his long-term NFL future. Another quality season could lead to an extension with the Browns.

Johnson is all about patience. If he's the right fit with the Browns, he'll no longer need it.