Browns Breakdowns: What Jordan Elliott brings to the defensive line

In six weeks, the new assemblage of Browns players and coaches are expected to return to Berea for their first team reps and on-field practices of 2020.
We've all been waiting for the start of training camp, which will also be the first time rookies hit the field and jostle for top spots on the depth chart. Some rookies will fight for a starting role in Week 1, while others could be stashed in backup roles and carry starting prospects for the future. We'll just be happy that football is back in Cleveland.
Over the next few weeks, we're breaking down each rookie from the Browns 2020 draft class — with the help of The Athletic's Dane Brugler — and diving into how they might fit into next season's plans.
Next up: Jordan Elliott
The Bio
Name: Jordan Elliott
Age: 22
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 302
College: Missouri
Hometown: Missouri City, Texas
Draft selection: 3rd round (88th overall)
The Browns have selected Jordan Elliott in the 2020 NFL Draft.
How does he play?: Elliott's explosiveness is his biggest strength as a defensive tackle, and it showed last season in his 8.5 tackles for a loss and 2.5 sacks. When Elliott has space to make a move, he consistently capitalizes and finds ways to not only reach the quarterback, but deliver bone-crushing hits. Those abilities are sometimes limited when Elliott plays tall and stiff, which will be the biggest improvement he'll have to make to reach NFL success, but the rest of his game is fairly polished for a third-round selection.
Brugler's breakdown: Brugler believes the Browns might've received first-round value in Elliott.
Elliott has plenty of plays that match the tape of defensive tackles normally selected in the first round. He fell to the third round, however, due to slight inconsistency problems and maturity issues that arose when he transferred from Texas after his freshman season.
Those can be quick fixes at the NFL level, though. His speed already mirrors that of top-caliber interior linemen, and Brugler thinks Elliott will receive plenty of opportunities to show he's much closer to becoming a starting player than his draft selection might suggest.
"We know talent is not a question for Jordan Elliott," said Brugler, who ranked Elliott as the sixth-best defensive linemen in his pre-draft guide. "There's a plan and a method to the madness. He wakes up and gets out of bed with this kind of talent. Now, the coaches need to rein it in and get him to do this from a snap-in, snap-out basis."
How will he fit?: The Browns can take as much time as they need with Elliott in his rookie season with veterans Sheldon Richardson, Larry Ogunjobi and Andrew Billings already in the fold. Elliott, though, could still be used in a rotation that keeps the top starters fresh and allows him to acclimate to NFL competition. Elliott will likely provide quality depth while projecting as a potential starter down the road.
