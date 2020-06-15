Presented by

Monday, Jun 15, 2020 12:10 PM

Browns Breakdowns: What Jordan Elliott brings to the defensive line

poisal
Anthony Poisal

Digital Media Contributor

In six weeks, the new assemblage of Browns players and coaches are expected to return to Berea for their first team reps and on-field practices of 2020.

We've all been waiting for the start of training camp, which will also be the first time rookies hit the field and jostle for top spots on the depth chart. Some rookies will fight for a starting role in Week 1, while others could be stashed in backup roles and carry starting prospects for the future. We'll just be happy that football is back in Cleveland.

Over the next few weeks, we're breaking down each rookie from the Browns 2020 draft class — with the help of The Athletic's Dane Brugler — and diving into how they might fit into next season's plans.

Next up: Jordan Elliott

The Bio

Name: Jordan Elliott

Age: 22

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 302

College: Missouri

Hometown: Missouri City, Texas

Draft selection: 3rd round (88th overall)

Photos: Jordan Elliott through the years

The Browns have selected Jordan Elliott in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jordan Elliott
1 / 16

Jordan Elliott

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jordan Elliott
2 / 16

Jordan Elliott

Sean Rayford/The Associated Press
Jordan Elliott
3 / 16

Jordan Elliott

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jordan Elliott
4 / 16

Jordan Elliott

AJ Mast/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jordan Elliott
5 / 16

Jordan Elliott

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
Jordan Elliott
6 / 16

Jordan Elliott

L.G. Patterson/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jordan Elliott
7 / 16

Jordan Elliott

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jordan Elliott
8 / 16

Jordan Elliott

Matt Munsell/AP2019
Jordan Elliott
9 / 16

Jordan Elliott

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jordan Elliott
10 / 16

Jordan Elliott

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jordan Elliott
11 / 16

Jordan Elliott

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jordan Elliott
12 / 16

Jordan Elliott

L.G. Patterson/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jordan Elliott
13 / 16

Jordan Elliott

L.G. Patterson
Jordan Elliott
14 / 16

Jordan Elliott

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
Jordan Elliott
15 / 16

Jordan Elliott

L.G. Patterson/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jordan Elliott
16 / 16

Jordan Elliott

L.G. Patterson

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

How does he play?: Elliott's explosiveness is his biggest strength as a defensive tackle, and it showed last season in his 8.5 tackles for a loss and 2.5 sacks. When Elliott has space to make a move, he consistently capitalizes and finds ways to not only reach the quarterback, but deliver bone-crushing hits. Those abilities are sometimes limited when Elliott plays tall and stiff, which will be the biggest improvement he'll have to make to reach NFL success, but the rest of his game is fairly polished for a third-round selection.

Brugler's breakdown: Brugler believes the Browns might've received first-round value in Elliott.

Elliott has plenty of plays that match the tape of defensive tackles normally selected in the first round. He fell to the third round, however, due to slight inconsistency problems and maturity issues that arose when he transferred from Texas after his freshman season.

Those can be quick fixes at the NFL level, though. His speed already mirrors that of top-caliber interior linemen, and Brugler thinks Elliott will receive plenty of opportunities to show he's much closer to becoming a starting player than his draft selection might suggest. 

"We know talent is not a question for Jordan Elliott," said Brugler, who ranked Elliott as the sixth-best defensive linemen in his pre-draft guide. "There's a plan and a method to the madness. He wakes up and gets out of bed with this kind of talent. Now, the coaches need to rein it in and get him to do this from a snap-in, snap-out basis."

How will he fit?: The Browns can take as much time as they need with Elliott in his rookie season with veterans Sheldon Richardson, Larry Ogunjobi and Andrew Billings already in the fold. Elliott, though, could still be used in a rotation that keeps the top starters fresh and allows him to acclimate to NFL competition. Elliott will likely provide quality depth while projecting as a potential starter down the road.

Photos: 'Browns Live: Meet the Rookies' set for June 24 at 7 p.m.

"Browns Live: Meet the Rookies" presented by MANCAN will take your knowledge to another level. Hosted by Nathan Zegura, the interactive live show will feature interviews with all seven members of the class, in-depth analysis and plenty of opportunities for fans to have their questions answered by the players themselves. Check out photos of the guests!

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71)
1 / 40

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71)

Kent Gidley/UA
Safety Grant Delpit (22)
2 / 40

Safety Grant Delpit (22)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (61)
3 / 40

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (61)

Zach Bland/Copyright University of Missouri Athletics Department, All Rights Reserved
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50)
4 / 40

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88)
5 / 40

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88)

Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images/2019, ESPN Inc.
Center Nick Harris (53)
6 / 40

Center Nick Harris (53)

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11)
7 / 40

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11)

©2019 Michigan Photography
Punter Jamie Gillan (7)
8 / 40

Punter Jamie Gillan (7)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71)
9 / 40

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71)

Evan Pilat/© 2019 Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics
Safety Grant Delpit (22)
10 / 40

Safety Grant Delpit (22)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (61)
11 / 40

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (61)

Zach Bland/© University of Missouri Athletics
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50)
12 / 40

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88)
13 / 40

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88)

RalphNotaro
Center Nick Harris (53)
14 / 40

Center Nick Harris (53)

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11)
15 / 40

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11)

Eric Bronson/Michigan Photography
Punter Jamie Gillan (7)
16 / 40

Punter Jamie Gillan (7)

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71)
17 / 40

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71)

Kent Gidley/© 2019 Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics
Safety Grant Delpit (22)
18 / 40

Safety Grant Delpit (22)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (61)
19 / 40

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (61)

Zach Bland/Copyright University of Missouri Athletics Department, All Rights Reserved
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50)
20 / 40

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88)
21 / 40

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88)

Ralph Notaro/© Ralph Notaro/NDM Images 2019 Photos By Ralph Notaro / NDM Images FOR FAU Athletics Prior Approval MUST be obtained from Ralph Notaro for use in any fashion Photo credit must be used as listed above. Social Media Tags Below Instagram - @ralphnotaro Facebook - Ralph Notaro Twitter - @NDMIMAGES
Center Nick Harris (53)
22 / 40

Center Nick Harris (53)

Spencer LaHaye/Spencer LaHaye
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11)
23 / 40

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11)

Roger Hart/Copyright 2019, © Michigan Photography. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. (734) 764-9217. photography.umich.edu
Punter Jamie Gillan (7)
24 / 40

Punter Jamie Gillan (7)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71)
25 / 40

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71)

Kent Gidley/UA
Safety Grant Delpit (22)
26 / 40

Safety Grant Delpit (22)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (61)
27 / 40

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (61)

Zach Bland/Copyright University of Missouri Athletics Department, All Rights Reserved
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50)
28 / 40

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88)
29 / 40

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88)

Ralph Notaro/© Ralph Notaro/NDM Images 2019 Photos By Ralph Notaro / NDM Images FOR FAU Athletics Prior Approval MUST be obtained from Ralph Notaro for use in any fashion Photo credit must be used as listed above. Social Media Tags Below Instagram - @ralphnotaro Facebook - Ralph Notaro Twitter - @NDMIMAGES
Center Nick Harris (53)
30 / 40

Center Nick Harris (53)

Spencer LaHaye/Spencer LaHaye
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11)
31 / 40

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11)

Michigan Photography
Punter Jamie Gillan (7)
32 / 40

Punter Jamie Gillan (7)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71)
33 / 40

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71)

Kent Gidley/© 2019 Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics
Safety Grant Delpit (22)
34 / 40

Safety Grant Delpit (22)

Logan Bowles/A2019
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (61)
35 / 40

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (61)

Hunter Dyke
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50)
36 / 40

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50)

John Amis/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88)
37 / 40

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88)

RalphNotaro
Center Nick Harris (53)
38 / 40

Center Nick Harris (53)

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11)
39 / 40

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11)

Roger Hart/Copyright 2019, © Michigan Photography. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. (734) 764-9217. photography.umich.edu
Punter Jamie Gillan (7)
40 / 40

Punter Jamie Gillan (7)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Browns Breakdowns: What Grant Delpit brings to the defensive backfield
news

Browns Breakdowns: What Grant Delpit brings to the defensive backfield

Delpit's raw talents could be enough for him to have a considerable role in the defense in 2020
Browns Breakdowns: What Jedrick Wills Jr. brings to the table
news

Browns Breakdowns: What Jedrick Wills Jr. brings to the table

Wills has played primarily as a right tackle, but he has big-time potential as a left tackle in Cleveland

Advertising