Browns Breakdowns: What Jordan Elliott brings to the defensive line

How does he play?: Elliott's explosiveness is his biggest strength as a defensive tackle, and it showed last season in his 8.5 tackles for a loss and 2.5 sacks. When Elliott has space to make a move, he consistently capitalizes and finds ways to not only reach the quarterback, but deliver bone-crushing hits. Those abilities are sometimes limited when Elliott plays tall and stiff, which will be the biggest improvement he'll have to make to reach NFL success, but the rest of his game is fairly polished for a third-round selection.

Brugler's breakdown: Brugler believes the Browns might've received first-round value in Elliott.

Elliott has plenty of plays that match the tape of defensive tackles normally selected in the first round. He fell to the third round, however, due to slight inconsistency problems and maturity issues that arose when he transferred from Texas after his freshman season.

Those can be quick fixes at the NFL level, though. His speed already mirrors that of top-caliber interior linemen, and Brugler thinks Elliott will receive plenty of opportunities to show he's much closer to becoming a starting player than his draft selection might suggest.

"We know talent is not a question for Jordan Elliott," said Brugler, who ranked Elliott as the sixth-best defensive linemen in his pre-draft guide. "There's a plan and a method to the madness. He wakes up and gets out of bed with this kind of talent. Now, the coaches need to rein it in and get him to do this from a snap-in, snap-out basis."