Presented by

Wednesday, Jul 01, 2020 10:44 AM

Browns Breakdowns: What Donovan Peoples-Jones brings to the wide receivers room

Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

In four weeks, the new assemblage of Browns players and coaches are expected to return to Berea for their first team reps and on-field practices of 2020.

We've all been waiting for the start of training camp, which will also be the first time rookies hit the field and jostle for top spots on the depth chart. Some rookies will fight for a starting role in Week 1, while others could be stashed in backup roles and carry starting prospects for the future. We'll just be happy that football is back in Cleveland.

Over the next few weeks, we're breaking down each rookie from the Browns 2020 draft class — with the help of The Athletic's Dane Brugler — and diving into how they might fit into next season's plans.

Next up: WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

The Bio

Name: Donovan Peoples-Jones

Age: 21

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 212

College: Michigan

Hometown: Detroit

Draft selection: 6th round (187th overall)

Photos: Donovan Peoples-Jones through the years

The Browns have selected Donovan Peoples-Jones in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Donovan Peoples-Jones
1 / 18

Donovan Peoples-Jones

Tony Ding/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Donovan Peoples-Jones
2 / 18

Donovan Peoples-Jones

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Donovan Peoples-Jones
3 / 18

Donovan Peoples-Jones

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Donovan Peoples-Jones
4 / 18

Donovan Peoples-Jones

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Donovan Peoples-Jones
5 / 18

Donovan Peoples-Jones

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Donovan Peoples-Jones
6 / 18

Donovan Peoples-Jones

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Donovan Peoples-Jones
7 / 18

Donovan Peoples-Jones

Tony Ding/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Donovan Peoples-Jones
8 / 18

Donovan Peoples-Jones

Tony Ding/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Donovan Peoples-Jones
9 / 18

Donovan Peoples-Jones

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Donovan Peoples-Jones
10 / 18

Donovan Peoples-Jones

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Donovan Peoples-Jones
11 / 18

Donovan Peoples-Jones

Tony Ding/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Donovan Peoples-Jones
12 / 18

Donovan Peoples-Jones

Aaron Gash
Donovan Peoples-Jones
13 / 18

Donovan Peoples-Jones

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Donovan Peoples-Jones
14 / 18

Donovan Peoples-Jones

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Donovan Peoples-Jones
15 / 18

Donovan Peoples-Jones

Tony Ding/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Donovan Peoples-Jones
16 / 18

Donovan Peoples-Jones

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Donovan Peoples-Jones
17 / 18

Donovan Peoples-Jones

Tony Ding/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Donovan Peoples-Jones
18 / 18

Donovan Peoples-Jones

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

How does he play?: A former five-star recruit who Urban Meyer recently said was one of the best high school receivers he'd ever seen, Peoples-Jones never quite put up the big numbers many expected from him during three seasons at Michigan. He made a handful of big plays in the passing game and on punt returns, but he topped out at 47 catches for 612 yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore. Still, Peoples-Jones showed plenty of reasons why he was an NFL talent, particularly in the red zone, and has all the athletic tools teams covet at the position.

Brugler's Breakdown: Brugler cites a myriad of reasons why Peoples-Jones struggled to produce on a consistent basis at the college level, some of which were out of his control. The Wolverines struggled mightily on offense throughout his three seasons with the program, and the inconsistent quarterback play was a big reason.

"I know Michigan fans were just waiting for him to take over games over his three years in Ann Arbor and he never really did," Brugler said. "These flashes, they show the talent is there and it really makes him that ideal fourth or fifth receiver on the roster. Not only does he provide depth where he can get on the field when needed, but the coaches can develop him and get the most out of him, cultivate that talent."

Even though he never had a 100-yard receiving game, Peoples-Jones was a consistent threat inside the red zone, where he used his size, length and athleticism to generate separation from defenders. Fourteen touchdowns over the final two seasons are certainly nothing to sneeze at.

The red zone is where Brugler believes Peoples-Jones can make his biggest impact as a rookie.

"You look at his ability to high-point, you look at the length, just the natural ability to go up and get the football," Brugler said. "His vertical is outstanding.

"Not only does he have the length, but he also shows the route awareness. His ability to keep a cornerback away from the sideline is a big part of what he does."

That vertical was 44.5 inches, to be exact, when Peoples-Jones was tested at the NFL Combine. Couple that with a 40-yard dash time of 4.48 seconds, arm length measurements of 33.5 inches and a hand measurement of 10 ⅛ inches, and it's hard not to get excited about Peoples-Jones' untapped potential. 

"You just can't teach that ability he has," Brugler said. "That athleticism with that length is a big combination. It really gives him a chance to win whenever he's one-on-one down the field.

"All the talent is there for him to evolve and grow into a starter level player in the NFL."

How will he fit?: It's hard to find a better situation for a sixth-round wide receiver than this one. Peoples-Jones will be in the mix with a number of others vying for roles as third, fourth and fifth receivers behind Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry. He'll also have a big opportunity to contribute in the return game, an area at Michigan where he routinely showed off his speed and athleticism.

Related Content

Browns Breakdowns: What Nick Harris brings to the table at center
news

Browns Breakdowns: What Nick Harris brings to the table at center

The 5th-rounder out of Washington was a mainstay on the Huskies' offensive line
Browns Breakdowns: What Harrison Bryant brings to the tight ends room
news

Browns Breakdowns: What Harrison Bryant brings to the tight ends room

How might Bryant's flashy college career carry over to Cleveland?
Browns Breakdowns: What Jordan Elliott brings to the defensive line
news

Browns Breakdowns: What Jordan Elliott brings to the defensive line

Elliott might be much closer to becoming a starting player than his 3rd-round selection suggests
Browns Breakdowns: What Grant Delpit brings to the defensive backfield
news

Browns Breakdowns: What Grant Delpit brings to the defensive backfield

Delpit's raw talents could be enough for him to have a considerable role in the defense in 2020
Browns Breakdowns: What Jedrick Wills Jr. brings to the table
news

Browns Breakdowns: What Jedrick Wills Jr. brings to the table

Wills has played primarily as a right tackle, but he has big-time potential as a left tackle in Cleveland

Advertising