Kevin Stefanski says Browns 'will be ready' and 'ready to pivot' during training camp

Kevin Stefanski can't say with certainty what the next two months in the NFL will look like.

In all fairness, no one can. Stefanski, who completed his first — and hopefully, only — virtual offseason Thursday as coach of the Browns, is prepared for players, coaches and team personnel to return to Berea in July for the start of training camp. He hopes players will be able to practice together on the same field, lift in the same training room and build the off-field chemistry so crucial to success on Sundays.

He is also prepared for all of that to not happen.

"All offseason long, we've had a plan, and we're ready to pivot," Stefanski said in a Zoom call with local reporters. "We have a plan for the players to get back up here. I've encouraged our players to stay safe, and that's from the moment we started talking to these guys back in April. I've told them that the No. 1 priority is their safety and their family, and we want to make sure we're here for them and providing every resource for them."

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country, the NFL can only hope that training camp can safely begin in five weeks.

On Thursday, the NFL announced the cancellation of the annual Hall of Fame game scheduled for Aug. 6 in Canton. Multiple players and team personnel from across the league tested positive in June for COVID-19. Any changes to the preseason could impact the structure of training camp and, perhaps, the rest of the season.

For now, all that Stefanski and the rest of the league can do is wait.