Jason Tarver sees 'upside and ability' in young Browns LBs, ready to watch them in open competition

Teaching that philosophy has been the easier part of the offseason. The Browns have had no shortage of time when it comes to team meetings and diving into a new playbook, but it's much more difficult for coaches to grade how well each player absorbs the education without seeing them together on the same turf.

Tarver realizes that. He hasn't made any decisions yet about how the Browns' linebackers depth chart will shape for Week 1, but he's done everything possible from a remote setting to ensure each linebacker knows their mid-play assignments and first-snap reactions.

Over the last several weeks, Tarver has attempted to simulate live games and test first reactions when players see an offensive formation or hear a defensive play call. Each linebacker is also tested on what all other defensive players are doing on a given play.

"It was awesome because they all started correcting themselves, and that's what you want," he said. "This is what's been fun about the offseason. We're really getting to know these guys and seeing how quick they could see things and make calls. Obviously, you're not practicing, so you're trying to simulate everything you can to get better when you're not practicing."

In addition to tests in team meetings, Tarver has spent ample time breaking down videos of workouts from each player. Most of the video work is about technique — how a player shuffles as the play moves over to one half of the field, or how quickly a player reads a rushing play and attacks the line of the scrimmage — but it's all similar lessons usually given to players before training camp.

Tarver hopes the heavy amount of remote work will translate to faster learning in training camp. If players arrive back to Berea as mentally prepared as possible, then the Browns won't be too far behind their preseason standards in a normal, pandemic-less year.

"We've been training those movements so that when we do get to be on a practice field, their bodies are trained," Tarver said. "They'll know all the words so that we can really just focus on playing."