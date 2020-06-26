Browns Mailbag: Have 4 playmakers ever cleared 1,000 yards in the same season?

Do the Browns have the horses to finally stop the run? I admit, I'm intrigued with the acquisitions of Andrew Billings and Jordan Elliott. If the D stops the run, Myles Garrett will get 20 sacks, and this team makes the playoffs. — Ronnie B., Harts, West Virginia

When the Browns' D-line was fully healthy last year, Cleveland was a middle-of-the-pack run defense. The end of the season, when Garrett was out and Olivier Vernon was sidelined with a knee injury, was when the bottom fell out, sending the Browns to a ranking of 30th in the NFL. In the first 11 games, Cleveland limited opponents to fewer than 100 rushing yards on six occasions. Over the final five, the Browns allowed no fewer than 124 yards in a game and surrendered an average of 190 per game.

That's a long way of saying that when this version of the Browns defensive line is healthy, it's proven to be solid against the run. The addition of a player like Billings, who has excelled at stopping the run, should only help this group improve. Even a modest improvement would go a long way for a unit that was much better than the stats ultimately indicated.

Hey Andrew. Why did the Browns select LB Jacob Phillips from LSU in the third round over LB Malik Harrison from "The Ohio State University?" Harrison was snared with the very next pick by those dirty bird Baltimore Ravens. I believe Harrison was ranked a lot higher on quite a few pundit draft boards. What do you think made Phillips more appealing to that of Harrison for the Browns? — Craig S., Ashtabula

From what I can gather, Phillips and Harrison were similarly ranked by most analysts heading into the draft. Both were tabbed as mid-round selections and that's where they ultimately fell. I can't speak much about Harrison, who was a great player at Ohio State, but I can tell you what the Browns loved about Phillips.

For linebackers coach Jason Tarver, it was all about how productive Phillips was on college football's best team last season. His versatility within Cleveland's scheme has been a major plus during the virtual offseason program.

"He is a winner, and he has good length, top speed and power in his body, which has improved throughout the offseason, which has been great to see," Tarver said. "He is very smart, and he wants to know all of the positions.