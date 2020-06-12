Adrian Clayborn has lots of respect for Kevin Stefanski, knows coach 'has my back and is going to support whatever I do'

The Browns needed to add pass rushing depth to their defensive line room this season and got exactly that in former first-round pick Adrian Clayborn. In addition to snagging an incredibly talented player who once recorded six sacks in a single NFL game (one short of the record), they also got a great man who is committed to helping his community during difficult times.

It's something that has been important to Clayborn ever since he entered the league.

"Since my first year in the league, I've always been just giving back because I've been so fortunate to have people give to me when I was younger," Clayborn said. "So I'm just trying to give back and do my part to help."

On Friday, Clayborn announced a partnership with A Better Chicago (abetterchicago.org) to help provide meals to families in need in the Chicago Public Schools System. Clayborn will match donations to the cause up to $15,000 in an effort that should bring in $30,000 total and countless meals to those in need.