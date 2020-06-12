Friday, Jun 12, 2020 05:33 PM

Adrian Clayborn has lots of respect for Kevin Stefanski, knows coach 'has my back and is going to support whatever I do'

/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/site_images/nathan-zegura-hs-60x60.jpg
Nathan Zegura

The Browns needed to add pass rushing depth to their defensive line room this season and got exactly that in former first-round pick Adrian Clayborn. In addition to snagging an incredibly talented player who once recorded six sacks in a single NFL game (one short of the record), they also got a great man who is committed to helping his community during difficult times. 

It's something that has been important to Clayborn ever since he entered the league.

"Since my first year in the league, I've always been just giving back because I've been so fortunate to have people give to me when I was younger," Clayborn said. "So I'm just trying to give back and do my part to help." 

On Friday, Clayborn announced a partnership with A Better Chicago (abetterchicago.org) to help provide meals to families in need in the Chicago Public Schools System. Clayborn will match donations to the cause up to $15,000 in an effort that should bring in $30,000 total and countless meals to those in need.  

"School is ending in a week and after a week, those kids won't have meals for the remainder of the summer, so I partnered with A Better Chicago to bring 2-3 meals a day and feed this kids throughout this summer," Clayborn said. "So they'll have a good, nutritious meal ... I'm just trying to do my part to help these kids and help these families live a better life."

In addition to facilitating a better future for his community, Clayborn is working hard to have a great 2020 season with his new team.  

"You got to train as hard as you can and put yourself in as many physically uncomfortable situations as you can," Clayborn said.

It has been a strange offseason, but the veteran is locked in and excited to play in this attacking defense under coordinator Joe Woods. 

"I'm extremely excited for it," he said. "It's a defense I have been a part of before and I just know how exciting it is. It's gonna be awesome.  It's gonna have a lot of guys just going in and getting after the quarterback and making plays in the backfield." 

Beyond just football, Clayborn has been very impressed with Stefanski and the leadership he has demonstrated during this time. 

"It's been awesome," Clayborn said. "Just to know that he has my back and he's going to support whatever I do, it's cool. I mean, not a lot of head coaches do that. It's just awesome, awesome to see and you respect it."

