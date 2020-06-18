5 notes on the Browns' wide receivers as they near end of virtual offseason program

3. Big opportunity awaits Rashard Higgins

Rashard Higgins didn't have the 2019 season he envisioned, but he and the Browns are more than ready to put it in the past.

O'Shea has watched plenty of film of Higgins, who signed a new contract with the team during the spring. O'Shea liked what he saw from Higgins in his role as a third receiver, where he shined in 2018 on his way to a career-best 39 receptions, 572 yards and four touchdowns.

"I think what he has done is come in and embraced the new offense," O'Shea said. "He has certainly worked very hard, and he knows that he has an opportunity. We brought him back because we believe he can help the team, and he understands that. That has been very clear. I think that the biggest thing with him is physically he has been trying to put himself in a great position, and that starts with being as healthy as he possibly can, which is important for everybody.

"He has really embraced learning the offense, which is going to be really important for him, as it is for all of our guys in the room. I am really excited to have the opportunity to coach him."

4. Checking in with Baker

On a recent call with reporters, coach Kevin Stefanski said quarterback Baker Mayfield has been making regular appearances in meetings with the wide receivers. It's been done with a purpose to establish as much chemistry as possible while not being able to get on the field together.

O'Shea has welcomed him with open arms.

"He is somebody that I obviously am very impressed with right now with his commitment and his work ethic," O'Shea said. "He has had a lot of interaction and we have had a lot of interaction as a group together. I think that is very important for the position that I coach that we have a great relationship and we build trust with each other at the quarterback position. It is something that is going to be very important, especially as it relates to the passing game.