Browns LB Tae Davis inspired by grandmother to make a difference with 500-meal donation

For many other elderly people, however, such arrangements have not been as easy during the difficult times. Davis thought of those people when he saw a picture on Twitter of an elderly lady staring at mostly empty shelves. She had little food and no toilet paper.

"That could've been my grandmother," he thought.

So, Davis decided to take action. He donated 500 meals in April to Meals on Wheels America, a non-profit program created to help seniors meet nutritional and social needs, and assist elderly people who might not be as lucky to have the assistance of family and friends.

"Once I saw what COVID was and how it affected the country, I knew I wanted to help somewhere," Davis said. "I started thinking about those who were maybe less fortunate in terms of having someone close to them who is younger, and as soon as I heard about Meals on Wheels, it was a no-brainer."

Davis' donation went toward a special grant Meals on Wheels created specifically for COVID-19. He wanted his donation to focus specifically on areas impacted most by the pandemic and left it up to Meals on Wheels to determine how his meals would be distributed to people in need.

Ally Redig, a public relations manager for Athlete Relations who has worked with Davis, was one of the first people Davis called when he decided to make a contribution. The two had discussed ways he could make sizable donations to other causes before the pandemic struck, and the life-changing reaches of the virus offered several charitable avenues for Davis to take.

"It was the most important thing that he's probably called me about to date," Redig said. "He had such an emotional tie to it, and obviously not being able to be there for his family physically just hit home for him. This was his way of really being able to help other people that didn't have the same monetary value of being able to donate, but they couldn't be there with their actual family members."