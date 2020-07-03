Browns Mailbag: What can be expected of Donovan Peoples-Jones?

Hey Andrew, I'm glad to see all of the improvements that have been made both in the front office and on the team. Hopefully this COVID-19 stuff will pass and we can see some football. I've been reading all about these virtual training camps. But I am wondering how effective they will be. There's nothing better than hands on physical training so how will this virtual training work? — Bill W., Arcadia, Florida

The virtual offseason is complete, and now we wait to see what kind of parameters will be in place when the players return for training camp at the end of the month. Obviously, Browns coaches would have preferred to work with the players on the field in a traditional setting, but coach Kevin Stefanski was able to identify some positives that came out of the experience. For one, they were allotted much more meeting time than they would previously get at this time of year. And secondly, Browns coaches continually adapted to their new virtual world, making the experiences better and better as the time unfolded. In the event the team has to utilize these tactics while the players are back in the Berea, the coaches and players will be better prepared to get the most out of these sessions. Stefanski said they're already working through a number of those plans as the days wind down before the start of training camp.

"It was a lot of meeting time, more than you're used to," Stefanski said. "In this case, we had plenty of meeting time and our coaches pulled out all the stops, showed all the video and made it as interactive as humanly possible because it was our job to teach systems on the offensive and defensive side and (Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer) was teaching his system."

Between free agent right tackle signing Jack Conklin, rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., and new offensive line coach Bill Callahan, which addition to the offensive line group do you anticipate making the most significant impact this season? — Nick D., Wayne, West Virginia

That's a tricky one because all of them will be vitally important to the overall success of the offense. I'm going to take some pressure off the rookie and go with Conklin, whose signing didn't generate quite the number of headlines it was worth because of the Browns' other offseason moves. He is just such a solid addition to the unit and, more importantly, has been at his best in the kind of scheme Stefanski wants to run. His Pro Football Focus grade of 84.6 on wide-zone run blocking over the past two years ranks third among all linemen during that span.