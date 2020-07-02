Jarvis Landry launches foundation to help children, families in Cleveland, New Orleans and Miami

For months, as the COVID-19 pandemic sickened hundreds of thousands around the country and forced even more out of work, Jarvis Landry has mulled how he can best use his platform to help those in need.

The result came to fruition Wednesday, as the Browns Pro Bowl wide receiver launched the Jarvis Landry Building Winners Foundation, a non-profit "dedicated to positively impacting the lives of children and families facing socio-economic disparities and/or chronic health conditions."

"I know that 2020 has been heavy so far," Landry posted in a Wednesday announcement on his social media platforms.

"I'm trying to bear the weight of it all, too. Figuring out how to process the complexities of a global pandemic, racism, racial injustice and an economic crisis all at once is tough. I've spent a lot of time self-reflecting these past few months. How do we fix this? How do we fight for a better future? Reevaluating my role in the communities that made me and continue to shape me. No longer where can I help — but how can I lead?"

Landry wrote the mission of the foundation will be to "empower, engage and excite our communities through a variety of life-changing programs, special events and charitable initiatives" in Greater Cleveland, Miami and New Orleans. Landry grew up in Louisiana, spent his first four NFL seasons with the Dolphins and is entering his third year with the Browns.

Landry acknowledged the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will prevent the foundation from putting on its events this summer but the hope is to be out in the community as soon as possible.