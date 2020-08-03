Most Important Questions: No. 1 - How will Browns navigate their new normal?

Training Camp is the time when a football team comes together. Practices continue during the season, of course, but they don't carry the same intensity as the ones that get the players prepared for the season. There's also the hours of meeting time, the long days and nights, the time spent in the team hotel. It's an experience unique to football that has stood the test of time.

Some of those norms will continue. The practices that begin Aug. 14 will look a lot like the practices we've grown accustomed to during this part of the calendar. The days will be long and the meetings will be thorough. They'll just be virtual for the first part of camp and whenever possible after that.

The players, to this point, have been lauded for their willingness to adapt and thrive amid the circumstances. They'll have to continue to do so during the crunch-time part of the offseason because the games in September are going to be just as unforgiving as they were in the past.

"We will be efficient," Stefanski said. "I think we have a really strong plan in terms of how we are going to ramp it up. Obviously, the NFL gave us a very strict guideline on how to do that, but even within those guidelines, I think we have a really strong plan and are making sure that we safely acclimate the players and then continue to teach these systems.

"I go back to our offseason program, I was really impressed with the amount of work we were able to get done back in the spring so that is something where I feel like we have built a foundation. Now, we get to build upon that foundation here in training camp."

The Browns and NFL are serious about preventing any possible spread of COVID-19. That much is clear. And it's been made clear to the players their actions outside of the practice facility will have a direct effect on the entire team.

That was the message Stefanski hammered home during his first team meeting. It's among the numerous, new variables the Browns will have to tackle as they prepare for this one-of-a-kind 2020 season.