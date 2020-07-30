News & Notes: What Kevin Stefanski stressed in 1st team meeting

Most, if not all Browns players, were in their own "bubbles" as Kevin Stefanski addressed them virtually Tuesday during the team's first meeting of 2020 training camp.

Though the Browns have gone above and beyond to ensure the bubble they've created at the team's facility in Berea provides the safest possible environment for preventing the spread of COVID-19, the players won't be spending all 24 hours of their day inside of it. That's what makes the bubbles they create at their respective residences all the more important as the Browns and NFL hope to be at their healthiest selves when the season kicks off in September.

Stefanski said the team "talked a lot" Tuesday about the importance of responsible behavior outside of the facility.

"To me, it's a shared responsibility," Stefanski said. "It's something that it's not just one person's responsibility to stay on top of. We're really going to be counting on our veterans to show some good leadership here. It's a unique time and I know there's a work-life balance for our players and I completely understand that, but this is such a unique time and they have to take care of their teammates.

"We talk so much about being a good teammate and one of the ways we can a good teammate is when you leave this bubble and go into your own bubble, just making sure that you're making really sound decisions and ultimately you're taking care of your teammates when you do that, your teammates and your coaches."

Stefanski said he's encouraged players to continue those conversations with those who will be closest to them throughout the season. Their actions, too, are just as important.