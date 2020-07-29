Browns place 2 players on Reserve/Opt-Out list

The Cleveland Browns have placed G Drew Forbes and T Drake Dorbeck on the reserve/opt-out list*. In addition, the club placed TE Pharaoh Brown on active/PUP.
Forbes joined the Browns as a sixth-round pick in 2019 and appeared in one game last season. Dorbeck is an undrafted free agent out of Southern Mississippi.
*Any player may opt out of participating in the 2020 NFL season for any reason. The player must provide the club with written notice of his election to opt out. Once given, the notice will be irrevocable for the remainder of the 2020 season.
Check out behind the scenes photos of the Browns' practice facility in Berea