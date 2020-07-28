Browns WR Jarvis Landry lands at No. 61 on NFL Network's Top 100 players

The best season of his professional career sent Jarvis Landry vaulting up NFL Network's list of the league's top 100 players.

Landry was ranked No. 61 — 23 spots higher than his No. 84 ranking in 2019 — after posting career bests in receiving yards (1,174) and yards per catch (14.1).

Landry is the second Browns player to make the list. DE Myles Garrett was ranked No. 80.

Landry is coming off one of the best individual seasons of his career after leading the Browns in most receiving categories. He caught 83 passes -- two more than his 2018 total on 11 fewer targets -- for a career-best 1,174 yards and six touchdowns. His 564 career receptions are the most-ever by a wide receiver in his first six seasons. He's made the Pro Bowl in five of his six seasons.