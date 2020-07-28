Monday, Jul 27, 2020 08:58 PM

Browns WR Jarvis Landry lands at No. 61 on NFL Network's Top 100 players

Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The best season of his professional career sent Jarvis Landry vaulting up NFL Network's list of the league's top 100 players.

Landry was ranked No. 61 — 23 spots higher than his No. 84 ranking in 2019 — after posting career bests in receiving yards (1,174) and yards per catch (14.1).

Landry is the second Browns player to make the list. DE Myles Garrett was ranked No. 80.

Landry is coming off one of the best individual seasons of his career after leading the Browns in most receiving categories. He caught 83 passes -- two more than his 2018 total on 11 fewer targets -- for a career-best 1,174 yards and six touchdowns. His 564 career receptions are the most-ever by a wide receiver in his first six seasons. He's made the Pro Bowl in five of his six seasons.

Landry did all of this while battling through the pain of an injured hip. He underwent surgery in February and is working himself back to be ready for 2020.

Photos: In Focus - Jarvis Landry

Check out the 10 best photos of Wide Receiver Jarvis Landry

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80)
1 / 10

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80)
2 / 10

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80)
3 / 10

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80)
4 / 10

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80)
5 / 10

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80)
6 / 10

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80)
7 / 10

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80)
8 / 10

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80)

Austin Janning/ Clevela/Austin Janning
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80)
9 / 10

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80)
10 / 10

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Related Content

Browns WR Odell Beckham lands at No. 59 on NFL Network's Top 100 players
news

Browns WR Odell Beckham lands at No. 59 on NFL Network's Top 100 players

The Pro Bowl pass-catcher is the 3rd Browns player to make the list
Browns 2020 position preview: Guards and centers
news

Browns 2020 position preview: Guards and centers

Cleveland is rock solid at LG and C with a big competition looming at RG
Browns DE Myles Garrett lands at No. 80 on NFL Network's Top 100 players
news

Browns DE Myles Garrett lands at No. 80 on NFL Network's Top 100 players

Cleveland's Pro Bowl pass rusher recently inked a 5-year extension
Browns place 2 players on Reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Browns place 2 players on Reserve/COVID-19 list

Cleveland makes roster moves Sunday

Advertising