Browns Mailbag: Who are the biggest 'sleeper' candidates on this year's team?

If you were to pick your biggest sleepers on the Browns roster, who would they be? — Mark F., Ashtabula

Sleeper has always been a tough word for me to define. Does it mean people you might not have heard of, or people who just aren't being discussed all that much?

This is the NFL, of course. It's hard to find players who are truly off the radar. Alas, I'll do my best to identify three I believe are worthy of this distinction. For this exercise, they all happen to be on the defensive side of the ball because it feels like we've been talking about the offense all offseason.

DE Olivier Vernon - The veteran pass rusher had a solid 2019 season derailed by a knee injury that cost him six games. He's an ideal complement to Garrett and shouldn't be forgotten when discussing the potential and potency of Cleveland's defensive line, which should be the top strength of this defense.

S Karl Joseph - His offseason signing didn't generate the biggest headlines from Cleveland's class of free agents, but Joseph is poised to make a big impact on the Browns defense. Joseph was playing some of the best football of his career before he suffered a foot injury midway through his final season with the Raiders. He's looking to prove himself in a big way with the Browns.

DT Larry Ogunjobi - This is a big year for Ogunjobi, who has provided a solid presence in the middle of Cleveland's defensive line as a starter for the past two seasons. He's looking to take his game to another level and could be in the best position to do so with Garrett and Vernon back and a deeper stable of reserves at defensive tackle.

Have the Browns done enough this offseason to improve their run defense? Who will replace Joe Schobert in the starting lineup? — Michael M., Vancouver

The Browns know they need to be better than their 2019 ranking of 30th in the NFL against the run. Getting the defensive line back and healthy was a big step toward achieving this goal, but it will take better tackling and the emergence of some young players at linebacker to be at the level new coordinator Joe Woods wants. It's something the group certainly has embraced.

"Defensively, for us, it will all start and we better knock the run out," Woods said.