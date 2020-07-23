Browns hire Kevin Rogers as senior offensive assistant

"It's great to add someone with Kevin's expertise to the staff," Stefanski said. "He has seen so many offenses on every level of football and the knowledge he brings will be invaluable at every position. I remember being a young coach in this league and having the opportunity to pick Kevin's brain on so many coaching topics. He truly was a great mentor and it's so important to have that element on your coaching staff. Kevin is going to be a great resource for all of our players and coaches."

Rogers has been coaching since 1974, and the bulk of his experience is at the collegiate level. Before he joined the Vikings in 2006, Rogers spent eight seasons at Navy (1983-90), eight at Syracuse (1991-98), three years at Notre Dame (1999-2001) and four at Virginia Tech (2002-05).

In his five seasons with the Vikings, Rogers worked with a handful of quarterbacks, including Hall of Famer Brett Favre in 2009-10. Favre, at the age of 40, rejuvenated his career in 2009 by leading the Vikings to the NFC Championship while throwing for 4,202 yards, 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.