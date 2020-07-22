Andrew Berry, Kevin Stefanski crack The Athletic's '40 Under 40' list

With Andrew Berry (33) and Kevin Stefanski (38) calling the shots, the Browns boast one of the NFL's youngest Coach-GM duos.

That pair is also one of the most promising in the league, according to Lindsay Jones and The Athletic NFL staff, which compiled a "40 Under 40" list of front office executives, coaches, agents and finance, marketing and content employees around the NFL.

"What they all have in common," Jones wrote, "is they are shaping the direction of the NFL, all before their 40th birthdays."

Berry and Stefanski each made the list — and for good reason. The Browns were among the most active teams at the start of free agency and received high grades for their first draft.

It's all part of a process meant to push the Browns to the next step, and their appearances on the "40 Under 40" list is further proof they've generated some respect during the early part of their tenure.

Stefanski, who was hired in January, joined the Browns after spending 14 seasons as an assistant with the Minnesota Vikings. He'll spend his first year as a head coach with Baker Mayfield, a promising quarterback eager to prove himself in his third year in the league, and a roster full of talent, both at veteran and rookie levels.