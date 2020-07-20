Most Important Questions: No. 5 - How will Jedrick Wills Jr. handle switch to LT?

It's a big reason why the Browns are confident Wills can not only find success in his transition from right tackle to left tackle, but also do it at a high level.

"When you watch a player on film, I think in a couple of ways your takeaways are 'Well, this guy is a player. He is solid. He has athletic ability.' With Jedrick, it was a little bit different in that you can feel him on film," offensive line coach Bill Callahan said. "He came alive on tape, and you got excited about what he was doing throughout the course of the game. A lot of times, people talk about make-up and they talk about characters and all these other things, which are great – which he does have – but he has these intangibles that show up in tangible ways on film.

"You watch him finish. You watch the detail, the technique. You watch his consistent effort and his stamina throughout the course of the game from start to finish."

Still, this kind of switch isn't something a player can accomplish overnight. As he mentioned at the Combine, Wills has been working on his footwork and technique since he began his pre-draft workouts. He promptly took up future Hall of Famer Joe Thomas on his offer to discuss the nuances of the position. Based on everything that's been said by Wills, Callahan and coach Kevin Stefanski, he's doing everything necessary to be ready to go for his rookie season.

There just hasn't been any on-field time with his teammates. That'll be the challenge Wills faces at training camp, where he'll look to hit the ground running whenever he gets the opportunity to line up next to Joel Bitonio and square off with Myles Garrett.

Wills, though, used every opportunity to get better without experiencing the real thing. That puts him and the Browns in a good place not only for 2020, but well into the future.

"He's out drilling and sending tape back. We can go back and look at it together and slow it down. It has been really positive and I've had a lot of fun with it," Callahan said. "I've done it in the past with players, so it's really no big deal, but it's great that he has the desire to go out every day and work his craft. He wants to get better, wants to learn from some of the best in the game that have done it.