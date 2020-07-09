Most Important Questions: No. 8 - Where will Grant Delpit fit on Browns' defense?

Training camp can't get here soon enough. By then, we'll have plenty of answers to all of the loose ends surrounding the 2020 Browns.

For now, we simply have some questions.

Over the next few weeks, we'll be discussing those queries and analyzing the variables that accompany them. We've narrowed our list to 10, but there are certainly many more that will need to be answered by the time Cleveland opens the season against the Ravens in Baltimore.

We're continuing today with a look at one of the Browns' most promising rookies and how he may fit on the defense.

The question: Where will Grant Delpit fit on the Browns' defense?

There was a lot to like about Grant Delpit entering the 2020 NFL Draft. For the Browns, one of the most intriguing facets of the LSU star's game was his ability to do a lot of different things on the field.

And even though he's making the big leap from college to the NFL, Delpit likely won't be pigeonholed to one specific spot on the field. His biggest asset is … all of the assets he provides for a defensive play-caller.

"One of the things is we really feel like he can fit in any safety role because of his versatility," Browns EVP of Football Operations and GM Andrew Berry said shortly after Delpit was picked in the second round. "I think it would be unfair to task him as just a free, just a strong or just what we would call a big nickel. The appeal is that he really does have the modern-day safety skill set from a coverage standpoint because of that versatility. That is something that we are really excited to have."

Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods took that praise one step further, calling Delpit the "ideal athlete" in the secondary for the type of scheme he wants to run.

"Grant is a very talented player," Woods said. "When you look at his tape, he has the ability to play down in the box and he has the ability to play in the post. We can play him in the dime. He can match up in the slot and man coverage.