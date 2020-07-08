Transactions

Tuesday, Jul 07, 2020 08:47 PM

Browns sign 1st-round pick Jedrick Wills Jr.

The Cleveland Browns have signed T Jedrick Wills Jr. The Browns have now signed five of their seven 2020 draft picks, including DT Jordan Elliott (third round), TE Harrison Bryant (fourth round), C Nick Harris (fifth round) and WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (sixth round).

Jedrick Wills Jr. | T | Alabama

First round (No. 10 overall)

Started 29 games at right tackle for the Crimson Tide, including 28 straight to end his career…Allowed only one sack as a junior and only 3.5 quarterback hurries…Helped anchor the Tide's offensive line that ranked third nationally, allowing just .92 sacks per game, surrendering only 12 sacks in 406 pass attempts during the 2019 season…Part of Alabama's offense that ranked No. 2 nationally in scoring (47.2 ppg), third in passing (342.2 ypg) and sixth in total offense (510.8 ypg)…Helped block for the ground game, which accounted for 5.5 yards per rush (1,665 yards and 18 touchdowns)…Earned second team All-America accolades from the AFCA, Associated Press, The Sporting News and Walter Camp in 2019…Selected by Pro Football Focus as a third team All-American at tackle in the same season and was named to the All-SEC First Team by the Associated Press and league coaches…Earned CoSIDA Academic All-District honors for his efforts in the classroom as a junior and sophomore…Native of Lexington, Ky.

Photos: Jedrick Wills Jr. through the years

The Browns have selected Jedrick Wills Jr. in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jedrick Wills
1 / 25

Jedrick Wills

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Jedrick Wills
2 / 25

Jedrick Wills

John Raoux/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jedrick Wills
3 / 25

Jedrick Wills

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Jedrick Wills
4 / 25

Jedrick Wills

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2019, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jedrick Wills
5 / 25

Jedrick Wills

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2019, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jedrick Wills
6 / 25

Jedrick Wills

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Jedrick Wills
7 / 25

Jedrick Wills

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jedrick Wills
8 / 25

Jedrick Wills

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
Jedrick Wills
9 / 25

Jedrick Wills

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Jedrick Wills
10 / 25

Jedrick Wills

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2019, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jedrick Wills
11 / 25

Jedrick Wills

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Jedrick Wills
12 / 25

Jedrick Wills

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
Jedrick Wills
13 / 25

Jedrick Wills

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2019, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jedrick Wills
14 / 25

Jedrick Wills

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2020
Jedrick Wills
15 / 25

Jedrick Wills

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Jedrick Wills
16 / 25

Jedrick Wills

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Jedrick Wills
17 / 25

Jedrick Wills

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jedrick Wills
18 / 25

Jedrick Wills

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Jedrick Wills
19 / 25

Jedrick Wills

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Jedrick Wills
20 / 25

Jedrick Wills

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Jedrick Wills
21 / 25

Jedrick Wills

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2019, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jedrick Wills
22 / 25

Jedrick Wills

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2020
Jedrick Wills
23 / 25

Jedrick Wills

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jedrick Wills
24 / 25

Jedrick Wills

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2019, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jedrick Wills
25 / 25

Jedrick Wills

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

