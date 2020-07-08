Most Important Questions

Presented by

Wednesday, Jul 08, 2020 11:17 AM

Most Important Questions: No. 9 - Who emerges as the Browns' top returner, and will it be more than one person?

Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Training camp can't get here soon enough. By then, we'll have plenty of answers to all of the loose ends surrounding the 2020 Browns.

For now, we simply have some questions.

Over the next few weeks, we'll be discussing those queries and analyzing the variables that accompany them. We've narrowed our list to 10 but there are certainly many more that will need to be answered by the time Cleveland opens the season against the Ravens in Baltimore.

We're continuing today with a look at the return game, where the Browns will look to be much more dynamic than they were in 2019.

The question: Who will emerge as the Browns' top returner, and will it be more than one person?

Overall, Cleveland's special teams units in 2019 were much improved from the previous season. Rookies Austin Seibert and Jamie Gillan held their own at kicker and punter, respectively, while the coverage units were largely stout.

There just wasn't enough improvement in the return game for special teams coordinator Mike Priefer's liking. He's vowed for that to change in 2020.

"We're still not where we need to be," Priefer said in February. "At the end of the day, I think we need to hold up better, hold up on punt return better, protect with our drops better on kickoff return. We have to have more production from our returners. We left some yards on the table, whether it was not hitting the seam right or going down too easy on an arm tackle."

Photos: JoJo Natson Through The Years

Check out photos of wide receiver JoJo Natson

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) acknowledges the fans while walking off the field after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
1 / 28

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) acknowledges the fans while walking off the field after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2019 National Football League
Utah State wide receiver JoJo Natson (9) catches a 44 yard touchdown as Wake Forest linebacker Hunter Williams (30) defends during an NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2014, in Logan, Utah. (AP Photo/Eli Lucero)
2 / 28

Utah State wide receiver JoJo Natson (9) catches a 44 yard touchdown as Wake Forest linebacker Hunter Williams (30) defends during an NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2014, in Logan, Utah. (AP Photo/Eli Lucero)

ELI LUCERO
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier (50) and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) swap jerseys following an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. The Steelers won 17-12. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
3 / 28

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier (50) and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) swap jerseys following an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. The Steelers won 17-12. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) is hit by Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Pharoh Cooper (12) on a punt return during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
4 / 28

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) is hit by Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Pharoh Cooper (12) on a punt return during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) during an NFL regular season football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys won, 44-21. (Tom Hauck via AP)
5 / 28

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) during an NFL regular season football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys won, 44-21. (Tom Hauck via AP)

Tom Hauck/Tom Hauck 2019
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) fields a punt during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. Los Angeles won 20-13. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
6 / 28

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) fields a punt during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. Los Angeles won 20-13. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2019
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) carries the football during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
7 / 28

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) carries the football during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) returns a kick during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Los Angeles. The 49ers defeated the Rams 20-7. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
8 / 28

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) returns a kick during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Los Angeles. The 49ers defeated the Rams 20-7. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli/©Paul Anthony Spinelli
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) takes the field for warmups before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
9 / 28

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) takes the field for warmups before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) during an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
10 / 28

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) during an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) catches the ball on a punt return during NFL Super Bowl 53 against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Patriots won 13-3. (Peter Read Miller via AP)
11 / 28

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) catches the ball on a punt return during NFL Super Bowl 53 against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Patriots won 13-3. (Peter Read Miller via AP)

Peter Read Miller/AP2018
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Austin Proehl (87) walk down the tunnel before an NFL preseason football game against the Oakland Raiders on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. The Raiders won, 14-3. (Ric Tapia via AP)
12 / 28

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Austin Proehl (87) walk down the tunnel before an NFL preseason football game against the Oakland Raiders on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. The Raiders won, 14-3. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/AP2019
Los Angeles Rams receiver JoJo Natson runs with a punt return against the New Orleans Saints during a NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Saints, 27-9. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
13 / 28

Los Angeles Rams receiver JoJo Natson runs with a punt return against the New Orleans Saints during a NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Saints, 27-9. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)

G. Newman Lowrance/2019 G. Newman Lowrance
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) runs a route during an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Broncos, 10-6. (Ryan Kang via AP)
14 / 28

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) runs a route during an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Broncos, 10-6. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) celebrates a victory during the NFC championship NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 in New Orleans (Margaret Bowles via AP)
15 / 28

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) celebrates a victory during the NFC championship NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 in New Orleans (Margaret Bowles via AP)

Margaret Bowles
Los Angeles Rams players celebrate with the NFC Championship trophy inside the locker room after overtime of the NFC championship NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. The Rams defeated the Saints, 26-23. (Ryan Kang via AP)
16 / 28

Los Angeles Rams players celebrate with the NFC Championship trophy inside the locker room after overtime of the NFC championship NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. The Rams defeated the Saints, 26-23. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
New York Jets tight end JoJo Natson (87) is hit by Cody Latimer (14) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
17 / 28

New York Jets tight end JoJo Natson (87) is hit by Cody Latimer (14) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Jack Dempsey
Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30), wide receiver JoJo Natson (19), wide receiver Josh Reynolds (83), and cornerback Sam Shields (37) celebrate with teammates after their win in an NFL divisional football playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Jacob Gonzalez via AP)
18 / 28

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30), wide receiver JoJo Natson (19), wide receiver Josh Reynolds (83), and cornerback Sam Shields (37) celebrate with teammates after their win in an NFL divisional football playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Jacob Gonzalez via AP)

Jacob Gonzalez/2019 National Football League
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) runs onto the field prior to an NFL divisional football playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
19 / 28

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) runs onto the field prior to an NFL divisional football playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2019 National Football League
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) returns a kick during an NFL Week 8 game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Packers 29-27. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
20 / 28

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) returns a kick during an NFL Week 8 game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Packers 29-27. (Kevin Terrell via AP)

Kevin Terrell/Kevin Terrell
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) carries the ball against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
21 / 28

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) carries the ball against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Duane Burleson/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah State's JoJo Natson (9) gives UTEP's Adrian James, right, a shove during the second half of the New Mexico Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 20, 2014, in Albuquerque, N.M. Utah State defeated UTEP 21-6. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
22 / 28

Utah State's JoJo Natson (9) gives UTEP's Adrian James, right, a shove during the second half of the New Mexico Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 20, 2014, in Albuquerque, N.M. Utah State defeated UTEP 21-6. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin
Utah State wide receiver JoJo Natson (9) catches a pass as Wake Forest cornerback Kevin Johnson (9) defends during an NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2014, in Logan, Utah. (AP Photo/Eli Lucero)
23 / 28

Utah State wide receiver JoJo Natson (9) catches a pass as Wake Forest cornerback Kevin Johnson (9) defends during an NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2014, in Logan, Utah. (AP Photo/Eli Lucero)

ELI LUCERO
Utah State wide receiver JoJo Natson (9) runs past Wake Forest linebacker Brandon Chubb (48) during an NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2014, in Logan, Utah. (AP Photo/Eli Lucero)
24 / 28

Utah State wide receiver JoJo Natson (9) runs past Wake Forest linebacker Brandon Chubb (48) during an NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2014, in Logan, Utah. (AP Photo/Eli Lucero)

ELI LUCERO
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver JoJo Natson, left, catches a pass as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Bene Benwikere (23) defends during the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Indianapolis, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
25 / 28

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver JoJo Natson, left, catches a pass as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Bene Benwikere (23) defends during the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Indianapolis, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver JoJo Natson plays against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
26 / 28

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver JoJo Natson plays against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah State's JoJo Natson (9) is forced out of bounds by UTEP's Wesley Miller (13) during the second half of the New Mexico Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 20, 2014, in Albuquerque, N.M. Utah State defeated UTEP 21-6. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
27 / 28

Utah State's JoJo Natson (9) is forced out of bounds by UTEP's Wesley Miller (13) during the second half of the New Mexico Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 20, 2014, in Albuquerque, N.M. Utah State defeated UTEP 21-6. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin
Indianapolis Colts receiver JoJo Natson makes a catch during the NFL team's football practice in Indianapolis, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
28 / 28

Indianapolis Colts receiver JoJo Natson makes a catch during the NFL team's football practice in Indianapolis, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

The biggest highlight of the season came Week 6, when Dontrell Hilliard returned the game's opening kick 74 yards to set up an easy touchdown. D'Ernest Johnson had a 47-yarder later in the year but that was about it for Cleveland's kick return game. On punts, Hilliard and Jarvis Landry each topped out at 18 yards for their best return of the season. The Browns finished the year 16th in punt return average and 20th on kickoffs.

"We had a huge one in Seattle, we had a huge one against Cincinnati last game of the year and two guys that have never returned before," Priefer said. "Obviously, those were the two bigger plays that we had, and we had a lot other returns that were not very good."

Ultimately, the Browns want to change the outcomes of games on special teams. A dynamic option at returner could make that a reality.

Hilliard and Johnson are expected to get another crack at the jobs, but they'll have some new competition.

JoJo Natson, who served as the Rams' main punt and kick returner over the past two seasons, signed with the Browns in March and is expected to be a top competitor at both spots. Natson set a career high with an average of 22.2 yards per kickoff return, while adding 7.7 yards per punt return this past season with the Rams. His career long punt return came in 2018, when he ran one back for 60 yards, and his longest on a kick came in 2017, when he took one 32 yards.

Another player who has a track record of changing games joined the roster through the draft.

Sixth-round wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones was electric as a punt returner during his three seasons at Michigan. He took back two for touchdowns and averaged 8.7 yards on his 83 returns. He did not return kicks, but that shouldn't eliminate him as a possibility in that area for the Browns.

In a post-draft conference call, Browns scout Colton Chapple confirmed Priefer met with Peoples-Jones at the NFL Combine. His value in this area certainly provided a perk few possess that late in the draft.

"Whenever you do have an added skill set – whether it is a returner or whether it is a cover player on special teams – where you can help the team not only on the offensive or defensive side of the ball but you can help in the special teams game, that definitely adds value to the pick and to your roster position," Chapple said. "He was a Freshman All-American as a punt returner so he does have that big play ability. That is almost another added bonus to what he will be able to provide for us in the offensive passing game."

Related Content

Most Important Questions: No. 10 - Who wins the battle at right guard?
news

Most Important Questions: No. 10 - Who wins the battle at right guard?

After a busy offseason of upgrades, the Browns have one more hole to fill on the O-line

Advertising