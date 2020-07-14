Most Important Questions: No. 7 - How will the wide-open competition at linebacker shake out?

Training camp can't get here soon enough. By then, we'll have plenty of answers to all of the loose ends surrounding the 2020 Browns.

For now, we simply have some questions.

Over the next few weeks, we'll be discussing those queries and analyzing the variables that accompany them. We've narrowed our list to 10, but there are certainly many more that will need to be answered by the time Cleveland opens the season against the Ravens in Baltimore.

We're continuing today with a look at the Browns' youngest position group that also contains the most available starting jobs.

The question: How will the wide-open competition at linebacker shake out?

Within a couple of weeks of each other, the Browns closed the chapter on an era with Joe Schobert and Christian Kirksey leading the linebacking corps and opened a new one that will feature a number of their youngest players on defense.

Who those players will be, though, is an answer that will be gathered on the field at training camp. That was made clear in a recent interview with Jason Tarver, the Browns' new linebackers coach. He loved what he saw from the group during their virtual offseason meetings and he's a big believer in their potential. Tarver just wasn't ready to pencil in anyone at any of the positions.

"It is an open competition that all of our guys have a chance. It is open," Tarver said. "That is the good part about this room, and they know it."

From an experience standpoint, no one has more than B.J. Goodson, who was signed at the start of the league year after spending a year with the Packers and the previous three with the Giants. Though he's been guaranteed nothing, Goodson said he envisions himself as a middle linebacker and has worked to establish himself as a leader of the group.