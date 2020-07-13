Browns sign 3rd-round LB Jacob Phillips

Led Louisiana State in tackles in 2019 (113) after finishing second on the team behind first-round draft pick Devin White in 2018…Played in 39 games with 26 starts, including all 15 games in 2019…Posted 218 career tackles with two sacks and an interception…Led the SEC in total tackles (113) and ranked No. 7 in the league in tackles per game (7.5)…Added 7.5 tackles for 22 yards in losses and a sack…Had eight tackles and a tackle for a loss in win over Clemson in national championship game…Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in first career start as he returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown and added seven tackles in season-opening win over Miami in 2018...Native of Nashville, Tenn.