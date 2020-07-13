Transactions

Monday, Jul 13, 2020 11:35 AM

Browns sign 3rd-round LB Jacob Phillips

ClevelandBrowns.com

The Cleveland Browns have signed LB Jacob Phillips. The Browns have now signed six of their seven 2020 draft picks, including T Jedrick Wills Jr., DT Jordan Elliott (third round), TE Harrison Bryant (fourth round), C Nick Harris (fifth round) and WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (sixth round).

Jacob Phillips | LB | Louisiana State

Third round (No. 97 overall)

Led Louisiana State in tackles in 2019 (113) after finishing second on the team behind first-round draft pick Devin White in 2018…Played in 39 games with 26 starts, including all 15 games in 2019…Posted 218 career tackles with two sacks and an interception…Led the SEC in total tackles (113) and ranked No. 7 in the league in tackles per game (7.5)…Added 7.5 tackles for 22 yards in losses and a sack…Had eight tackles and a tackle for a loss in win over Clemson in national championship game…Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in first career start as he returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown and added seven tackles in season-opening win over Miami in 2018...Native of Nashville, Tenn.

Photos: Jacob Phillips through the years

The Browns have selected Jacob Phillips in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jacob Phillips
1 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacob Phillips
2 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2020
Jacob Phillips
3 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2020
Jacob Phillips
4 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
Jacob Phillips
5 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacob Phillips
6 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacob Phillips
7 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacob Phillips
8 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Jacob Phillips
9 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacob Phillips
10 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacob Phillips
11 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacob Phillips
12 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
Jacob Phillips
13 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacob Phillips
14 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacob Phillips
15 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Rusty Costanza
Jacob Phillips
16 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Rick Scuteri
Jacob Phillips
17 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Tyler Kaufman/Tyler Kaufman
Jacob Phillips
18 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacob Phillips
19 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Ron Jenkins
Jacob Phillips
20 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

