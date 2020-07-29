Most Important Questions: No. 2 - How quickly can Baker Mayfield thrive in Browns' new offense?

Training camp can't get here soon enough. By then, we'll have plenty of answers to all of the loose ends surrounding the 2020 Browns.

For now, we simply have some questions.

Over the next few weeks, we'll be discussing those queries and analyzing the variables that accompany them. We've narrowed our list to 10, but there are certainly many more that will need to be answered by the time Cleveland opens the season against the Ravens in Baltimore.

We're continuing today with a look at the man under center and how he'll look to bounce back in a big way in 2020.

Baker Mayfield has always viewed himself as a quarterback who can thrive within the confines of any coach's system.

Unfortunately, the former No. 1 pick has experienced a new one in each of his first two NFL seasons and will tackle a third in 2020 under new head coach Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt. Still, there's a renewed sense of optimism after a 2019 campaign that saw Mayfield and the rest of Cleveland's offense struggle to generate consistent first downs and points.

Just last year, Kirk Cousins put together the best season of his career with Stefanski leading the way as Minnesota's offensive coordinator. The Browns are similarly built around the same strengths the Vikings possessed — multiple Pro Bowl running backs, an experienced offensive line and weapons all over the field — to find consistent success in the wide-zone scheme.

Even without a single practice under his belt, Mayfield saw enough from the Vikings and Cousins to envision himself rebounding in a big way in 2020.

"I think it matches up very nicely with being in control, getting checks in the run game and just being efficient," Mayfield said in May. "Last year, I know, was not a great year for turnovers, but I have always prided myself on not turning the ball over. That is something in the conversations we have had is where we do take our shots, it has to be smart decisions and there is nothing wrong with throwing an incompletion every once in a while. Scheme-wise, I think my skill set matches up to that very well and also how he is coaching it. I think it is going to be a great fit."